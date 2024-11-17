Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi is an important Hindu observance dedicated to the worship of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of good fortune. According to Hindu traditions, fasting and prayers on this day bring auspicious results, helping devotees overcome problems in their personal and professional lives. The significance of this day is rooted in the belief that it can undo bad luck, remove misfortune, and improve overall well-being. In this article, we bring important details related to the observance of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2024, its date, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance and more.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 will be observed on November 18, with the date beginning at 06:55 PM on that day and concluding at 05:28 PM on November 19. This day holds significant spiritual importance, as it is believed that fasting and praying to Lord Ganesha on this day helps remove difficulties, clears obstacles, and ensures success in various endeavors. Sankashti Chaturthi 2024 Full Calendar With Complete Dates: Puja Shubh Muhurat, Moonrise Timings and Significance of the Festival Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

The fast of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi will begin on November 18, 2024, starting at 06:55 PM and will conclude the following day at 05:28 PM. The Shubh Muhurat (auspicious time) for worshipping Lord Ganesha falls between 05:26 PM and 05:53 PM on November 18. This is the best time to perform the puja and offer prayers. The moonrise on this day will occur at 07:34 PM, and it is considered especially auspicious to view the moon at this time before breaking the fast.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi History and Significance

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the waning moon (Krishna Paksha) in every month of the Hindu lunar calendar, but Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi holds a special place. This day is particularly dedicated to Lord Ganesha, the deity worshipped for the removal of obstacles (Vighnaharta).

The word "Sankashti" means "release from difficulties" or "removal of obstacles," and when combined with Ganesha's blessings, it is considered an especially powerful day for devotees to seek relief from life's challenges.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi Puja Vidhi: Important Rituals

The puja vidhi for Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi involves a series of rituals to invoke the blessings of Lord Ganesha:

Morning Bath: Begin the day by taking a bath during Brahma Muhurta (early morning).

Begin the day by taking a bath during Brahma Muhurta (early morning). Clean Clothes and Temple: After bathing, wear clean clothes and purify the area where you will perform the puja.

After bathing, wear clean clothes and purify the area where you will perform the puja. Setting Up the Altar: Place a clean cloth on a stool or altar, and install a statue or image of Lord Ganesha.

Place a clean cloth on a stool or altar, and install a statue or image of Lord Ganesha. Offering Prayers and Rituals: Offer flowers, durva (grass), akshat (unbroken rice), and sandalwood to Lord Ganesha. Light a ghee lamp to illuminate the area.

Offer flowers, durva (grass), akshat (unbroken rice), and sandalwood to Lord Ganesha. Light a ghee lamp to illuminate the area. Recite the Sankashti Story: After performing the offerings, recite the Sankashti Chaturthi vrat katha (story). This is believed to invoke Lord Ganesha's blessings for the removal of obstacles.

After performing the offerings, recite the Sankashti Chaturthi vrat katha (story). This is believed to invoke Lord Ganesha's blessings for the removal of obstacles. Aarti and Modak: Perform aarti, a devotional song in praise of Lord Ganesha, and offer modak (a sweet delicacy, which is said to be Lord Ganesha's favorite).

Importance of Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi

The fast and worship on Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi are believed to have significant spiritual benefits. According to ancient scriptures, fasting on this day helps eliminate obstacles and negativity from one’s life, promoting personal growth and success. Devotees believe that by observing the rituals with devotion, they can resolve long-standing problems and make way for new opportunities.

Additionally, this day is particularly auspicious for the progress of children, with many parents fasting for the well-being and prosperity of their offspring. It is also considered beneficial for those looking for early marriage or better career opportunities.

Ganadhipa Sankashti Chaturthi is a day of profound significance for devotees of Lord Ganesha. By observing this fast and performing the rituals with devotion, one can expect to see their difficulties melt away and experience a smoother, more prosperous life. The day serves as both a spiritual practice and a way to connect with the divine, ensuring peace, success, and the removal of all obstacles.

