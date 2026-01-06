VMPL

New Delhi [India], Janaury 6: As India's healthcare ecosystem continues to evolve beyond conventional hospital settings, Greenwell Healthcare is steadily redefining how advanced medical care is delivered. The South India-based healthcare solutions company has expanded its operations across the region, reinforcing access to high-quality diagnostics, respiratory care, and ICU-at-home services for patients who require continuous, clinically supervised care within their homes.

Founded by Sanil Simon, Greenwell Healthcare brings more than 15 years of domain expertise spanning sleep medicine, respiratory therapy, cardiac diagnostics, and critical care support. The organization is clinically led by Mr. CA Mathew, Clinical Head & Director, with strong regional leadership from Mr. Rajesh Raman, Head of Tamil Nadu Operations, and Mr. Vipin Jose, Head of Kerala Operations. The company works closely with hospitals, physicians, and caregivers, positioning itself as a dependable extension of institutional healthcare rather than a replacement.

Responding to a Shift in Care Delivery

The growing preference for home-based healthcare driven by patient comfort, cost efficiency, and reduced hospital burden has accelerated demand for clinically reliable solutions outside hospital walls. Greenwell Healthcare's expanded operations reflect this shift, offering a structured and medically supervised model that combines technology, trained manpower, and responsive service infrastructure.

At the core of its offering is a comprehensive portfolio of medical device sales, rentals, and authorized service support, enabling patients and healthcare providers to adopt flexible care pathways tailored to both short-term recovery and long-term therapy requirements.

Integrated Home Healthcare Solutions

Greenwell Healthcare's services are designed to address both preventive and critical care needs, ensuring continuity from diagnosis to therapy:

- Sleep & Respiratory Care: Advanced CPAP, Auto CPAP, and BiPAP devices, supported by therapy guidance for patients managing sleep apnea and chronic respiratory conditions.

- Oxygen Therapy: Oxygen concentrators available for sale and rental, supported by rapid deployment and technical assistance.

- ICU-at-Home Services: Hospital-grade ventilators, patient monitors, infusion pumps, oxygen systems, and trained nursing professionals enabling critical care within a home environment.

- Home-Based Diagnostics: Home-Based Diagnostics: Holter monitoring for continuous ECG assessment, Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring (ABPM), and structured sleep study support.Various types of Sleep Studies , right from Level 1 , Level 2 , Level 3 and MSLT Done at Home and Hospital.

- 24x7 Clinical & Technical Support: Device installation, patient education, troubleshooting, and dependable after-sales service.

This integrated approach allows Greenwell to support physicians with accurate diagnostics while ensuring patients receive consistent clinical oversight outside hospital settings.

Leadership Perspective

Commenting on the company's vision, Mr. Sanil Simon said the focus has always been on building ethical and sustainable healthcare delivery models."Home healthcare must be more than convenience it must meet the same clinical standards patients expect in hospitals. Our approach combines technology, accountability, and service integrity to ensure patients and caregivers can rely on us at every stage of care."

From a clinical standpoint, Mr. CA Mathew emphasized the importance of precision and trained manpower."Delivering critical care at home requires strong clinical protocols, skilled professionals, and dependable systems. Our expanded operations strengthen our ability to provide consistent quality and timely support across South India."

Strengthening Regional Healthcare Infrastructure

With offices and operations spanning multiple South Indian states, Greenwell Healthcare is building a scalable service network that complements hospital infrastructure while addressing capacity constraints. By enabling safe transitions from hospital to home and supporting long-term management of chronic conditions, the company contributes to reduced readmissions and improved patient outcomes.

A strong emphasis on certified equipment, patient safety, and professional training underpins Greenwell's growth strategy, positioning it as a trusted partner within the region's healthcare ecosystem.

About Greenwell Healthcare

Greenwell Healthcare is a South India-based healthcare solutions company specializing in sleep medicine, respiratory therapy, cardiac diagnostics, and ICU-at-home services. The company offers medical device sales, rentals, diagnostics, and service support, working closely with healthcare professionals to deliver dependable, cost-effective, and clinically sound home-based care.

Operations: Across South IndiaServices: Sales | Rentals | Diagnostics | ICU-at-Home | Service & TrainingWebsite: www.greenwellhealthcare.com

