New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections continued their upward trajectory in September 2025, rising by 9.1 per cent to Rs 1,89,017 crore compared to Rs 1,73,240 crore in the same month last year.

According to the data released on Wednesday, the figures mark the second consecutive month of robust growth in GST revenues, reflecting sustained economic activity and improved compliance.

Last month the GST collections increased by 6.5 per cent year-on-year to 1.86 lakh crore in August.

In September, the growth is driven by the domestic component, where CGST, SGST, IGST, and Cess collections all showed positive monthly increases.

The collection data indicates steady growth in GST collections and net revenues for the month, supported by healthy domestic consumption, rising imports, and a significant increase in refunds processed during the month.

India's Goods and Services Tax (GST) system has achieved a major milestone in 2024-25, with a record gross collection of Rs 22.08 lakh crore, showing a 9.4 per cent growth over the previous year.

Daily-use products, packaged foods, and personal care items have been shifted to the 5 per cent slab from 12 to 18 per cent earlier. Companies are expected to cut prices by 4 to 6 per cent, improving affordability and boosting rural demand. Staples such as paneer, chapati and khakhra have even been moved to the zero-tax bracket, making essentials like these cheaper.

Rolled out on September 22, the rationalised GST rates have set the stage for major sectoral transformation by rationalising tax slabs, simplifying compliance, and addressing long-standing issues such as the inverted duty structure.

According to the experts, GST 2.0 has ushered in structural relief across critical sectors, the reforms are likely to accelerate growth by supporting consumption, easing compliance, and strengthening MSMEs, even as luxury and sin goods have been placed in the higher 40 per cent bracket to safeguard revenue loss. (ANI)

