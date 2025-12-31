New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Mumbai, December 31: As the December 31 deadline approaches, mounting technical issues on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) portal have triggered widespread frustration among company filers and tax professionals, with growing demands for an immediate extension ahead of the GSTR 9 Due Date. Repeated portal crashes, login failures, and timeouts have made routine annual filings increasingly difficult, turning the year-end compliance season into a stressful ordeal.

Portal Instability Sparks Panic Among Filers

With only days left, professionals report that accessing the MCA portal has become a game of chance. Users have faced intermittent outages, extremely slow response times, and incomplete submissions, particularly during peak working hours. Several chartered accountants say the system is usable only late at night or early morning, highlighting serious load-handling constraints at a time when filing volumes are at their highest. Income Tax Refund Delayed Due to ITR Mismatch? Revised vs Belated Return Explained, Who Should File What Before December 31.

Multiple Deadlines Amplify Pressure Before GSTR 9 Due Date

December 31 is not just the cut-off for MCA annual filings. It also marks the GSTR 9 Due Date and GSTR-9C deadline under GST, along with the last date to file revised and belated income tax returns. Professionals argue that clustering three major compliance obligations on a single day is unmanageable, especially when portal instability disrupts even basic processes. Aadhaar Pan Card Link Status: Your PAN Will Turn Inoperative From January 1, 2026 if Not Linked by December 31; Check Exemptions, Process and Penalties Here.

Adding to the strain are recent amendments that have increased the complexity of Input Tax Credit (ITC) reporting in GST annual returns. Experts note that accurate GSTR-9 and GSTR-9C filings depend heavily on finalized and audited financial statements, leaving little room for error or delay when systems fail.

V3 Portal Transition Under Scrutiny

Much of the criticism has focused on the MCA’s transition to its V3 portal. Since its rollout, the upgraded system has faced recurring performance issues, particularly during high-traffic periods. Professionals argue that technical shortcomings beyond a filer’s control should not result in late fees or penalties, especially when compliance attempts are demonstrably timely.

BCAS Urges Government Intervention

The Bombay Chartered Accountants’ Society (BCAS) has formally written to the Finance Ministry seeking an extension of the GSTR 9 Due Date and GSTR-9C deadline. In its representation, BCAS cited increased ITC disclosure requirements, dependency on audited accounts, and overlapping statutory deadlines as key concerns. It also highlighted that adjudication timelines under Sections 73 and 74 of the CGST Act coincide with December 31, compounding the compliance burden.

Social Media Pressure And Business Impact

Professionals have taken to social media using hashtags like #ExtendDueDateImmediately, urging authorities to either stabilize the MCA portal or grant a deadline extension. As of now, there has been no official response from the MCA or the Finance Ministry.

Professions Urge Authorities to Extend GSTR 9 Due Date

GSTR 9 & 9C Annual Return due date is today 31st December, Please Extend the due date as the ITR due date is also today. We tax professionals are suffering from pressure.@cbic_india @Infosys_GSTN Consider an extension for GSTR 9 & 9C ☝🏼#Extend_Due_Date_Immediately #gstr9 pic.twitter.com/NZMMUu3xD9 — Sayan Chakraborty (@sayanzoned) December 31, 2025

Dear Professionals, This is not a request anymore — it’s a collective call. 📢 Extend ITR & GSTR-9 due dates. Because compliance deserves clarity, not chaos. Together we rise. Together we’re stronger.#ExtendDueDatesImmediately #ITRExtension #GSTR9Extension #ComplianceMatters — ComplianceEase.IN (@ComplianceeaseI) December 31, 2025

Requesting @FinMinIndia @cbic_india @nsitharamanoffc @PMOIndia to kindly extend the due date for filing GSTR-9 & GSTR-9C. Many taxpayers and professionals are facing technical and reconciliation challenges.#extend_due_dates_immediately #ExtendDueDate — Abhijit Kanhurkar (@Abhi_Kanhurkar) December 31, 2025

Experts warn that delayed filings caused by system failures could still attract penalties, interest, and regulatory scrutiny. With the GSTR 9 Due Date and multiple statutory deadlines converging, filers argue that urgent government intervention is essential to prevent widespread non-compliance caused not by negligence, but by technological breakdowns.

