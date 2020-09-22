New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI/Digpu): Sports Gaming was trending lately but now since the Realtime gaming has started on Android & iOS devices, sports have very much picked up quickly. With the onset of the IPL 2020, Fantasy sports enthusiasts are all set to be part of the sports festivities.

Fantasy sports are the online games based on sports played Realtime on the fields such as Cricket, Football, NBA, Basket Ball, Kabaddi among other games played between teams. These games are played in rooms that can be joined for free or a small amount of ticket.

Once joined, the user is allowed to join the rooms which are created by the Gaming Application and they can start to select players from two different teams with the credits given in to their account.

There is of course, a commission charged by such Fantasy sports games. Every other application charge around 12-24 per cent commission that leaves users with very less chances of winning. However, Guru11 charges the lowest commission for themselves. The app environment allows users to get more chances to play and to create teams which increases their chances of winning games.

Among all the Fantasy Gaming applications in the industry, there is an application that started just a year ago. Guru11 has become one of the prominent names in the gaming industry owing to their low commission and user policies. The application is available on both Android and iOS.

Guru 11 is backed by entrepreneur Smit Sonani having a strong history of business in various fields based in Surat, Gujarat. Along with him, Young entrepreneurs from different industries came up with an idea of Technology Company which give relevant solutions in the Technology industry.

In the Fantasy Sports market, Guru11 aims to bring multiple sports onboard in the coming time. They have made their infrastructure strong and have many tie-ups with the sportsmen in the pipeline.

To download the Guru11 application for Android/iOS, visit their website.

This story is provided by Digpu. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Digpu)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)