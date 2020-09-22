National Daughters Day is celebrated every year on September 25 in the United States. People often mistake it for World Daughters Day, but that is celebrated on September 28. National Daughters Day celebrates daughters and the special relationship they have with their mothers and fathers. The day was earlier observed to challenge the stigma of girl children in the family. Today it has become a day of celebration where parents take out time to spend with their girls. Daughters are treated specially and are often showered with gifts including roses and greeting cards. While it is marked in the United States, people in different countries observe it. National Son’s and Daughter’s Day 2020 Wishes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Cute GIFs, Facebook Messages and Quotes for Daughters to Celebrate the Day.

At times when there are increasing cases of violence against women across countries, the day promotes girl child and celebrates her. In many countries, girls are killed in the womb itself due to social stigma and about them being considered as a burden in the family. It is said that governments of some countries came together to encourage equality and thus birthed Daughters Day. It was to show that the law treats everyone equally and so should humans. National Son's and Daughter's Day 2020 Messages and HD Images for Son: WhatsApp Stickers, Family Quotes, Facebook Greetings and Photos to Send Wishes To Your Son on This Day.

This day, take out time to be with your daughter and tell how special she is. Being a Sunday, you can spend the whole day with her and make it memorable for her. While COVID-19 could have curtailed our freedom to move out, you can still call it a day of celebration at home. We wish everyone celebrating a National Daughters Day!

