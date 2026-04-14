Hai Robotics and Maersk Redefine Fashion Fulfilment with High-Density Robotics at 10-Metre Scale in Singapore

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PRNewswire

Singapore, April 14: Singapore is fast becoming a testbed for next-generation logistics--and the latest deployment by Hai Robotics and Maersk signals a clear shift in how fashion supply chains are being rebuilt.

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In a newly launched fulfilment centre opened in February 2026, high-density robotics now powers the movement of tens of thousands of SKUs--supporting both retail distribution and e-commerce orders within a single, tightly integrated operation.

At a time when fashion brands are under pressure to deliver more variety, faster turnaround, and seamless omnichannel fulfilment, this project moves beyond traditional automation trade-offs.

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"Most operations still compromise between storage density and throughput," said Nathan Zeng, President of Hai Robotics SEA, ANZ, and South Korea. "What we're seeing here is the ability to achieve both--at scale."

Inside the facility, a coordinated fleet of robotic systems handles storage and movement as separate but synchronised functions. High-density storage robots operate across racks reaching over 10 metres, while autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) maintain fast, continuous flow between storage and workstations. The system is designed to move more than 1,000 totes per hour--without the congestion that often limits high-density environments.

But the bigger shift is operational, not just technological.

Workstations are no longer fixed to a single fulfilment model. They can be reconfigured dynamically handling bulk retail shipments one moment, and individual e-commerce orders the next. As demand shifts, so does the operation, without requiring physical reconfiguration.

Behind it all is a deeply data-driven approach. From early-stage simulation to live operations, data has shaped how the system is designed, deployed, and continuously optimised. Inventory placement, order sequencing, and even maintenance cycles are informed by real-time system insights.

Engineering this level of density at height also brings new challenges. Rack design, floor precision, and safety compliance all become critical factors when operating at over 10 metres. The system is built to meet these demands, including automated responses that align with fire safety and evacuation requirements.

Seamless integration with Maersk's warehouse systems ensures real-time coordination across the operation. Notably, much of this integration was validated in a virtual environment before deployment--accelerating implementation and reducing on-site risk.

For Maersk and its fashion partner, the facility represents more than a technology upgrade--it's a new operating model for handling complexity at scale.

And for the broader APAC market, it signals where fulfilment is heading next: denser, faster, and built to adapt.

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