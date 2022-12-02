New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI/SRV): HappyLocate, one of India's fastest-growing relocation platforms has recently added pet relocation services to its wing. Keeping in mind the imperative need to make the pet relocation process hassle-free and convenient, HappyLocate provides services that cater to unique pet needs and the ever-evolving rules governing pet travel.

With the mission to become the most sought-after relocation partner, HappyLocate offers the best-on-ground experience with superior customer support and laser-focused operational control. Committed to offering memorable services for a range of relocation demands, HappyLocate is currently operating in all major metro cities.

Started with Home Shifting Service, today the brand offers Home shifting, office relocation, vehicle Relocation, and IT asset mobility like laptops and desktops. To further enhance its service portfolio, HappyLocate is now venturing into offering pet relocation services.

Highlighting the long-term brand vision, Sainadh Duvvuru, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer said, "We at HappyLocate aspire to become the preferred choice in the evolving relocation sector. Our trained and dedicated team of relocation managers and price analysts works to ensure the best possible service and price for you. We make every relocation hassle-free and cost-effective using tech-driven solutions." He further added, "HappyLocate understands that a pet's relocation experience matters just as much as their owners. Hence, the brand guarantees a secure and pleasant pet relocation. Our experienced team of experts assists people in safe and smart packaging, moving, and transporting their valuable belongings and will get them relocated in any corner of the world."

Since its inception in 2016, HappyLocate has been witnessing an annual growth of 200 per cent. With a network of more than 650 verified movers all over India and over 100+ Marquee clients, HappyLocate is the highest-rated Relocation Platform in India and a destination for choosing affordable and best packers and movers in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, New Delhi, Gurgaon, and Noida. HappyLocate is currently serving House Shifting, Office Shifting, Housing Assistance, and now Pet Relocation services.

For more information, please visit: https://www.happylocate.com/

