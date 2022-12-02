Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly missed Portugal’s training ahead of their final Group H match against South Korea at FIFA World Cup 2022. The forward, who has found the net once in two appearances, was said to have worked out separately, although later reports suggested that he joined the team training session. Portugal already have qualified for the round of 16 in the tournament after registering consecutive victories over Ghana and Uruguay. In this article, we shall take a look at whether Ronaldo will play in the match against South Korea or not. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Portugal Star Close to Agreeing Lucrative Deal With Saudi Arabia Club Al Nassr

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner is reportedly playing his final World Cup and got started in style by becoming the first men’s player to score in five different editions of the competition. Ronaldo seemed to score his second in FIFA World Cup 2022 during Portugal’s match against Uruguay when it looked that he headed a cross from Bruno Fernandes into the net. But the goal was later awarded to the midfielder after it was confirmed that Ronaldo made no contact with the ball. Fernandes then went on to add a second goal of the night as Portugal secured round of 16 qualification with a 2-0 win over Uruguay.

Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Portugal vs South Korea, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

As of now, there seems to be no injury concern with Ronaldo, which makes the forward available for this clash. Ronaldo started both of Portugal’s matches in the competition and it is likely that the coach uses him as a substitute in this game, with the former European champions already having qualified for the round of 16. Also, there remains a good chance that Ronaldo does not feature in this game altogether if the team management decides to give him some rest ahead of the round of 16. Adidas Confirm It Wasn’t Cristiano Ronaldo’s Goal During Portugal vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2022 Match

Portugal have already been hit by injuries with Nuno Mendes out of the competition with a thigh injury. Danilo Pereira also is down with a rib injury, along with Otavio, who too is reportedly injured. Under such circumstances, Portugal might not want to risk Ronaldo ahead of the knockout stage of the competition.

Portugal are likely to finish as toppers of Group H if Ghana doesn't manage to overhaul them in terms of goal difference. The task to qualify for Round of 16 is tougher for South Korea and Uruguay, who are placed third and fourth respectively and are yet to win a match in the competition so far.

