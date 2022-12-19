New Delhi [India], December 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): HarperCollins India is delighted to announce the publication of The Naani Diaries by Riva Razdan - a new and rising voice in Indian fiction, whose first book was hailed as 'a fresh take on romantic-feminist fiction' (Business Standard), releasing on 10th January 2023.

Talking about the book, Riva Razdan says "This is a heartfelt novel for hard-working brown girls who deserve to be in love. This book will make readers feel seen, laugh and it will show readers all the different kinds of partners that come along in the hunger games of the Indian marriage market. I hope, after reading The Naani Diaries, readers can choose the person who makes them rise in love, not fall in it."

Swati Daftuar, Executive Editor at HarperCollins India, adds "Utterly charming, big-hearted and so satisfying - The Naani Diariesis exactly what readers need to curl up with this holiday season. The book is a world full of sweetness and charm, witty banter and clever quips, spirited heroines and delicious meet-cutes. This is the best kind of love story - a combination of the old-fashioned and the modern, the dreamer and the realist."

About the Book

When overachieving New Yorker Radhika Anand is dumped by Siddhant, her boyfriend of two years, she is devastated. With the threat of loneliness looming large, she turns to the only woman she can expect empathy from-her grandmother: her beloved Naani, whose own legendary love story in the 1960s has been recorded in an old diary.

Radhika abruptly decides to relocate to Bombay-to the comfort of her Naani's home and the veritable circus of the Arranged Marriage market. But if Radhika is serious about finding a suitable match, she must pay no attention to Zain Rajan, the sexy 'bad boy' next door.

A big-hearted novel about love and family, this book has it all: from witty banter and clever observations to a Big Fat Indian Wedding.

About the Author

Riva Razdan is an author based in Mumbai. Her work has been featured in The Hindu Business Line, Grazia India and The Telegraph. Her debut novel, Arzu, was published by Hachette India in February 2021

HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalogue of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and the Crossword Book Award.

HarperCollins India has been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and at Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018.

HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Egmont, Oneworld, Harvard University Press, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover and Lonely Planet.

For further information , please write to: sohela.singh@harpercollins.co.in

