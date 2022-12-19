It is the season to be jolly! And as we witness the fairy lights shimmering across cities and count down the days to Christmas, we also need to prepare for Christmas festivities. And one fun and enjoyable part of the annual Xmas parties in your workplace has to be Secret Santa. Usually stuck with a tight budget and sometimes people you may not know well, finding Secret Santa presents can seem like a task. But fret not! We have the perfect list of Secret Santa Gifts that will impress your colleagues or friends, all on a tight budget. Here’s a list of the best Secret Santa Gifts under Rs 1,000. Christmas 2022 Gift Ideas: From Wireless Chargers to Self-Cleaning Water Bottles, Get Options for Presents With Total Utility for All Your Loved Ones.

Journals!

Journals (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Well, the best part about Christmas and New Year being so close by is that giving something for the New Year can instantly be thoughtful and a sure-shot way to be remembered! With a wide variety of designs available in a wide price range, you can always find something to fit your budget! Maybe even add in some pens to make it the complete gift!

Pro Tip : Undated journals are always better, so it takes off the pressure of writing something every day! Secret Santa Gifts for Christmas 2022: From Funky Socks to Indoor Plants; 5 Budget-Friendly Presents That Will Save You This Festive Season.

Candles

Candles (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

There is something about snuggling in the winter with the faint cackle of a candle as some warm smell fills the room. Well, you can help your friends or colleagues experience this lovely feeling by gifting them a candle set that suits your budget! If you have a tight budget, a bunch of small decorative candles and clay aroma diffusers are available at steal deals during the holiday season!

Hot Chocolate Kits

Hot Chocolate (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Whether you have a Rs 100 budget or Rs 1000, you can pick Hot Chocolate kits that are sure to add to the festivities of this Holiday season. Hot chocolate or cocoa is associated with Christmas, like Kaju Katlis is associated with Diwali. And if you have a decent budget, you can add in the perfect Christmas-themed cup to make the hot chocolate kit entirely usable anytime, anywhere!

Pro Tip: Add in some classic Christmas cookies to make this the dream combo!

Jewellery

Pendant (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

There are very few people you can't charm with jewellery! Whether it is a thoughtful pendant set or rings, or a stack of bracelets for men, there are various types of jewellery and accessories that you can give to make the holiday season brighter!

Winter Wear

Christmas Socks (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

While buying any size-dependent clothing might be risky, Christmas is the perfect time to give some comfortable scarves or gloves and, of course, a favourite - SOCKS! While we were kids, socks may have seemed like the last thing one needed, but adults sure understand the need and use of it. And a bunch of really cool designs make socks a key part of our personality! So sock on!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2022 01:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).