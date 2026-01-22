SCS

New Delhi/ Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 22: With the objective of promoting physical fitness and mental well-being among healthcare professionals, the Healthcare Premier League (HPL) Season 3 is set to begin on 25 January 2026.

Also Read | India Morally Responsible To Instil Righteousness and Ethical Values in World, Says RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (Watch Video).

The inauguration ceremony will take place from 10:00 AM onwards at TNM Cricket Ground, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad. The tournament will feature 8 teams and a total of 30 matches, with participation from doctors and paramedical staff representing 10 different hospitals.

Healthcare professionals often work in a significantly more demanding and stressful environment compared to conventional workplaces. Long working hours, 24x7 emergency duties, and constant work pressure through mobile connectivity leave little time for doctors and paramedical teams to focus on their own health. Over time, this affects not only physical fitness but also mental well-being.

Also Read | Who is Arohi Mim?.

Keeping this challenge in mind, the Healthcare Premier League was conceptualized as a dedicated sporting platform to encourage fitness, teamwork, and a stress-free lifestyle among medical professionals.

The league has been designed exclusively for healthcare professionals, with matches scheduled every Sunday, ensuring that hospital services and patient care are not affected. Through competitive sport and team engagement, HPL aims to inspire participants to stay active, energized, and mentally refreshed--while strengthening unity and collaboration within the healthcare community.

Grand Opening on 25 January 2026

The inauguration ceremony of HPL Season 3 will be held on 25 January 2026, in the presence of several senior doctors as Chief Guests.

Chief Guests

* Dr. Anil Goyal, MLA, Krishna Nagar & Senior Urologist, Goyal Nursing Home & Urology Centre* Dr. Prof. Anil Arora, Chairman & Head of Department - Joint Replacement & Orthopaedics, Max Hospital Patparganj & Chairman, AVEE Hospital, Vaishali, Ghaziabad* Dr. Arun Puri, Principal Director & HOD (Anaesthesia) and Medical Director, Max Hospital, Patparganj, New Delhi* Dr. Ashish Gautam, Principal Director (General, Laparoscopic & Robotic Surgery), Max Hospital Patparganj* Dr. Vivek Bindal, Director, Minimally Invasive Surgery, Max Hospital Patparganj* Dr. Shailesh Sahey, Senior Director (Urology), Max Hospital Patparganj

Organising Committee

The organising committee includes:

* Dr. Deepak Kumar Arora, Principal Consultant (Orthopaedics), Max Hospital Patparganj* Dr. Prof. Neeraj Goyal, Director (Robotic, Laparoscopic & Laser Surgery), Max Hospital Patparganj* Dr. Rohit Chandra, Principal Consultant (Aesthetic & Reconstructive Surgery), Max Hospital Patparganj* Mr. Vikas Arora, Committee Member* Mr. Ashwani Chandela, Committee Member* Mr. Ajay Singh, Committee Member

Statement from the Organisers

Speaking about the initiative, Dr. Deepak Kumar Arora said, "The primary mission of the Healthcare Premier League is to motivate doctors and paramedical staff towards a healthier lifestyle by promoting fitness, team spirit, and stress management through sports."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SCS. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)