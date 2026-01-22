In the last few weeks, the name Arohi Mim has dominated search engines across India and Bangladesh. While a recent wave of "viral video" hoaxes has thrust her into the spotlight, these rumours often overshadow her actual profile.

Beyond the clickbait and the gossip, Arohi Mim is one of Bangladesh's most successful young content creators. A staple of the Prank King Entertainment channel and a rising star in Bengali dramas (Natoks), she has built a massive following through her acting skills. Fatima Jatoi and Arohi Mim: Why 'Leaked Viral Videos' from Pakistan and Bangladesh Are Flooding Indian Feeds.

For fans and curious netizens alike, here is a verified profile of the star, answering the most frequently asked questions about her life, family, and career.

Who is Arohi Mim? The Verified Profile and Biography

As misconceptions spread on social media, here are the factual details regarding Arohi Mim’s personal and professional life.

Q1: What is Arohi Mim’s Real Name?

Real Name: Mim Sultana. While she is professionally known as Arohi Mim across social media and YouTube, her birth name is Mim Sultana. She adopted "Arohi" as a screen name when she began her career in short films and prank videos.

Q2: What is her Age and Date of Birth?

Date of Birth: February 12, 2004. Age: As of 2026, Arohi Mim is 22 years old. She was born and raised in Dhanmondi, Dhaka, Bangladesh, where she completed her schooling (SSC) before attending Mohammadpur Central College.

Q3: Is Arohi Mim Married? Who is her Husband?

Marital Status: Single (Unmarried). There is often confusion regarding her relationship status due to her frequent on-screen pairings.

The Miraz Khan Rumour: Arohi Mim is frequently seen with fellow content creator Miraz Khan in videos for the channel "Prank King Entertainment." Their chemistry in romantic sketches and "Natoks" (dramas) has led fans to speculate they are a couple. However, both have clarified in interviews that they are just colleagues and friends.

Q4: Who is in her Family?

Arohi Mim keeps her personal family life relatively private.

Parents: She lives with her parents in Dhaka. Specific names of her father and mother are not public to protect their privacy.

Siblings: Details about siblings are rarely shared on her public profiles, as she prefers to keep her professional content focused on her skits and modelling.

Q5: What is Arohi Mim’s Net Worth?

Estimated Net Worth (2025-2026): BDT 40 Lakh – 80 Lakh (Approx.) Note: This is an estimate based on her platform reach and standard ad revenue rates for Bangladeshi creators.

Primary Sources of Income:

YouTube Revenue: She is a lead actress for channels like Prank King Entertainment and School Gang, which have millions of subscribers.

She is a lead actress for channels like Prank King Entertainment and School Gang, which have millions of subscribers. Brand Endorsements: As an influencer with a massive following on TikTok and Instagram, she promotes local fashion brands, beauty products, and apps.

As an influencer with a massive following on TikTok and Instagram, she promotes local fashion brands, beauty products, and apps. Acting (Natoks): She charges appearance fees for acting in professionally produced Bengali music videos and dramas.

Q6: Why is she currently viral?

Arohi Mim is currently trending due to a cybersecurity hoax involving a fake "3 minute 24 second" leaked video. Experts have confirmed the video is a scam designed to hack users, and no actual private footage of the actress exists.

Verified Social Media Handles of Arohi Mim

To avoid following fake accounts or "leak" bots, fans should only follow her official pages. Here is how to find the real Arohi Mim:

TikTok (Main Platform):

Handle: @arohi_mim

@arohi_mim Followers: 8.5 Million+

8.5 Million+ Verification Check: Look for videos with Miraz Khan and high engagement (millions of views).

Instagram:

Handle: @arohimim_official Look for Arohi Mim Official (Note: Many fake pages exist. The real account has approx. 1.2 Million+ followers).

@arohimim_official Look for Arohi Mim Official (Note: Many fake pages exist. The real account has approx. 1.2 Million+ followers). Content: She primarily posts fashion photos, reels from shooting locations, and brand collaborations.

YouTube:

Primary Channel (Acting): Prank King Entertainment (Where she is a lead cast member).

Prank King Entertainment (Where she is a lead cast member). Personal Channel: Arohi Mim Official (Often features vlogs and behind-the-scenes content).

Arohi Mim’s journey from a college student in Dhanmondi to a digital superstar is a testament to the power of new media in Bangladesh. While online trolls attempt to use her fame for "clickbait" scams, her loyal fanbase knows that her real legacy lies in her entertaining videos and acting career. Arohi Mim Profile: A Girl More Than a '3 Minutes 24 Second' Viral Video Link Hoax.

For those searching for the "truth," the answer is simple: Arohi Mim is a dedicated 22-year-old actress, and the only "viral" content worth watching is her latest drama on YouTube.

