Jaipur, January 22: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Thursday that India bears a historic and moral responsibility to instill righteousness and ethical values in the world -- a task that cannot be achieved through speeches or books alone, but only through exemplary conduct. Bhagwat was addressing the 162nd 'Maryada Mahotsav' (Festival of Righteousness) in Chhotikhatu, located in Rajasthan's Didwana-Kuchaman district.

The event was held in the presence of Acharya Mahashraman, the 11th Acharya of the Jain Shwetambar Terapanth sect, and witnessed participation from a large number of devotees from across the country. ‘RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Leads Sangh, Not Hinduism’: Swami Ramabhadracharya on Temple-Mosque Controversy (Watch Video).

Mohan Bhagwat Addresses 162nd 'Maryada Mahotsav' in Chhotikhatu

#WATCH | Didwana, Rajasthan: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says, "...It is India's job to teach dignity to the world. Teach them this not through speeches or books but through their conduct. There is knowledge in books and people hear speeches but this doesn't complete the process. How… pic.twitter.com/vKBQ06WFhX — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

He said that in India's civilisational tradition, truth and righteousness are not abstract ideologies but a way of life, which makes the Indian ethos globally unique. The conflicts, social fragmentation, and instability witnessed across the world today, he said, cannot be resolved by technology, capital, or military power alone.

"What the world needs is a moral framework to guide human behaviour within the limits of righteousness. India possesses this vision," Bhagwat said. The RSS Chief said that eternal truth transcends time and circumstances, though its application must evolve with changing eras. Mohan Bhagwat Remarks on ‘Hindu Rashtra’, Common Civilisational DNA: Opposition Accuses RSS Chief of Spreading ‘Falsehoods’, Claims BJP Continues to Divide Nation on Religious Lines.

The relevance of any idea, he noted, is established only when the finest individuals in society live by it. "People are not inspired by sermons but by conduct. That is why those who live disciplined, moral, and spiritual lives have traditionally been regarded as ideals in Indian society," he said.

Speaking on development and the environment, Bhagwat said that imbalance is the fundamental cause of today's global crises. The unchecked pursuit of development has weakened humanity's relationship with nature, the RSS Chief added.

"The Indian tradition teaches coexistence and balance. Not conflict with nature, but harmony offers a sustainable solution -- and this approach is more relevant today than ever," he said. He added that while material progress is necessary, it is not the ultimate goal of life.

"In Indian thought, wealth is a means, not an end, which explains the enduring spirit of charity, service, and philanthropy in Indian society," the RSS Chief said. Bhagwat said the foundational belief of Indian philosophy is that despite visible diversity, the underlying essence of existence is one.

"This understanding fosters restraint, compassion, and self-control. When one realises that all creation emerges from a single source, balanced and humane behaviour naturally follows," he added. He identified truth, non-violence, non-stealing, non-possession, celibacy, and self-discipline as the core pillars of Indian tradition, calling them not just moral values but the foundation of social and environmental balance.

The RSS Chief said that law has limitations and cannot address all of life's complexities. "Beyond a point, society requires the support of Dharma -- universal moral principles that are beneficial to all, irrespective of religion or belief." He emphasised that India has never sought to impose its values on the world through force, military power, or economic pressure.

"Instead, India has always aimed to lead by example," the RSS Chief added. "When a society demonstrates through its conduct that its values benefit humanity, others naturally follow," he said. Concluding his address, Bhagwat added that for any idea to influence the world, it must first be lived sincerely. "Only that which shines within can illuminate others. Falsehood may offer temporary gains, but only truth-based conduct ensures lasting well-being," he added.

