Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 18 (ANI/PNN): HealthOxide has been transforming the health & wellness industry for the past four years, emerging as India's high value company. The company now launches new clinically tested multiple variants of new gummies. These Tasty and Delicious New Gummies with No side effects are available for up to 30% off.

With thousands of organic consumer product reviews going the rounds on social media, HealthOxide has remarkably developed a family, drawing people's attention to what's missing in their usual diet - the appropriate dose of nutrients and some enjoyment.

Jignesh Kotadiya, Managing Director, HealthOxide commented on the new product range of HealthOxide products, saying that "There has been a growing trend of customers being more fitness conscious in their selections, with a heightened focus on their nutrient consumption. In this context, we have launched gummies that are delicious in taste and are just a pop-up like candy.

HealthOxide is one of the largest online stores dealing with Vegan Plant-based protein enriched with delicious flavours and Nutraceutical products for men and women in India. The company is known for excellent quality products and 100 % clinically tested, Dietary Supplements, Sports Supplements, Protein Supplements, Plant Protein, Whey Protein Supplements, Herbal Formulation and Nutritional food products catering to the health-conscious market demand, of different age groups globally.

For more information, kindly visit the website https://www.healthoxide.com/

