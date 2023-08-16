Business News | Hedonova's Co-Investment in Carbon Credits Yields 18.04 Percent Profits

Get latest articles and stories on Business at LatestLY. Los Angeles [US], August 16: Hedonova, an innovative hedge fund with a focus on alternative investments, has successfully concluded a co-investment initiative in the realm of carbon credits, reaping an impressive profit margin of 18.04%.

Agency News ANI| Aug 16, 2023 04:52 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Hedonova's Co-Investment in Carbon Credits Yields 18.04 Percent Profits
Hedonova's Co-Investment in Carbon Credits Yields 18.04 Percent Profits

BusinessWire India

Los Angeles [US], August 16: Hedonova, an innovative hedge fund with a focus on alternative investments, has successfully concluded a co-investment initiative in the realm of carbon credits, reaping an impressive profit margin of 18.04%. In May 2023, Hedonova strategically invested in Wented Agri Trading Limited, a distinguished farming and forestry company that manages an expansive 367,000 acres of farmland across multiple countries including China, Thailand, India, and Vietnam. Building upon established relationships with farm owners, Hedonova facilitated growth capital, land expansion, equipment financing, and more to nurture the farm's operations. Hedonova played a pivotal role in providing a $4 million loan to Wented Agri Trading Limited. The loan supported the farm's multifaceted efforts, including vital reforestation initiatives undertaken in each of the countries it operates within. To secure this investment, Hedonova obtained collateral in the form of the farm's assets in India, with an approximate market value of $12 million. Wented Agri Trading Limited utilised the investment capital to enhance key components of its operations, including upgrading machinery with advanced carbon dioxide sensors and providing comprehensive training to staff in carbon compliance.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rain Disaster: 'Mountain-Like Challenge' Before Himachal, State Needs a Year To Rebuild Infrastructure, Says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Upon the completion of a thorough audit, Wented Agri Trading Limited was granted approximately 260,000 carbon credits, reflecting an approximate value of $9 million. Hedonova successfully sold these valuable credits on the European carbon exchange, effectively capitalising on the growing market demand for sustainable solutions. In this triumphant collaboration, $5.4 million of the realised $9 million profit has been designated to Hedonova, a gross profit of 35%. After expenses and tax, new returns to clients were 18.04%. Alexander Cavendish, Hedonova's CEO, enthusiastically expressed the exclusive opportunity, sharing, "Our valued clients can now engage in a venture that offers compelling returns while promoting their participation in sustainable practices, thus contributing to an ecologically resilient and greener future." Hedonova remains committed to fostering impactful investments that merge sustainability with financial growth, contributing to a brighter and greener future for generations to come.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Also Read | Manchester City vs Sevilla, UEFA Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch MCI vs SEV Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Agency News ANI| Aug 16, 2023 04:52 PM IST
A+
A-
Business News | Hedonova's Co-Investment in Carbon Credits Yields 18.04 Percent Profits
Hedonova's Co-Investment in Carbon Credits Yields 18.04 Percent Profits

BusinessWire India

Los Angeles [US], August 16: Hedonova, an innovative hedge fund with a focus on alternative investments, has successfully concluded a co-investment initiative in the realm of carbon credits, reaping an impressive profit margin of 18.04%. In May 2023, Hedonova strategically invested in Wented Agri Trading Limited, a distinguished farming and forestry company that manages an expansive 367,000 acres of farmland across multiple countries including China, Thailand, India, and Vietnam. Building upon established relationships with farm owners, Hedonova facilitated growth capital, land expansion, equipment financing, and more to nurture the farm's operations. Hedonova played a pivotal role in providing a $4 million loan to Wented Agri Trading Limited. The loan supported the farm's multifaceted efforts, including vital reforestation initiatives undertaken in each of the countries it operates within. To secure this investment, Hedonova obtained collateral in the form of the farm's assets in India, with an approximate market value of $12 million. Wented Agri Trading Limited utilised the investment capital to enhance key components of its operations, including upgrading machinery with advanced carbon dioxide sensors and providing comprehensive training to staff in carbon compliance.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Rain Disaster: 'Mountain-Like Challenge' Before Himachal, State Needs a Year To Rebuild Infrastructure, Says CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Upon the completion of a thorough audit, Wented Agri Trading Limited was granted approximately 260,000 carbon credits, reflecting an approximate value of $9 million. Hedonova successfully sold these valuable credits on the European carbon exchange, effectively capitalising on the growing market demand for sustainable solutions. In this triumphant collaboration, $5.4 million of the realised $9 million profit has been designated to Hedonova, a gross profit of 35%. After expenses and tax, new returns to clients were 18.04%. Alexander Cavendish, Hedonova's CEO, enthusiastically expressed the exclusive opportunity, sharing, "Our valued clients can now engage in a venture that offers compelling returns while promoting their participation in sustainable practices, thus contributing to an ecologically resilient and greener future." Hedonova remains committed to fostering impactful investments that merge sustainability with financial growth, contributing to a brighter and greener future for generations to come.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Also Read | Manchester City vs Sevilla, UEFA Super Cup 2023 Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How to Watch MCI vs SEV Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Google Trends Google Trends
Mammootty
10K+ searches
Squid Game
10K+ searches
Tulsi Vivah
10K+ searches
Binance
5K+ searches
Ind vs aus world cup 2023
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in India
bitcoin
BNB(BNB)
₹19,778.73-8.74%
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot

World

Technology

Business

Auto

Viral

Photos

Videos

SocialLY

LatestLY

About Us | Terms Of Use | Contact Us | Investors
Download ios app Download ios app

Copyright © Latestly.com All Rights Reserved.

Google News Telegram Bot