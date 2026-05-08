Business News | Helious Launches India's First AI-Native Agentic Platform for Rake Management

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], May 8: Rake Guard introduces end-to-end Agentic AI to railway wagon handling across steel, cement, mining, and port operations -- the platform receives an FRN, orchestrates every downstream decision autonomously, and is available for commercial deployment across India today

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Helious Tech Solutions, a DPIIT-recognised industrial AI company headquartered in Gurugram, today announced the commercial launch of Rake Guard -- India's first AI-native, agentic rake management and railway wagon handling automation platform built exclusively for heavy industry.

Rake Guard addresses a problem that costs the Indian heavy industry crores annually. Indian Railways levies demurrage at ₹150 per wagon per hour beyond the prescribed free time. On a standard 58-wagon rake, four hours of excess detention amounts to over ₹34,000 per rake visit, a recurring cost most plants absorb because the manual coordination systems they depend on offer no reliable mechanism to prevent it. Weight reconciliation against Railway Receipt data typically takes one to two days after unloading. Tippler coordination runs on radio calls. Yard movement depends on manual registers and shift handovers.

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Rake Guard replaces this entire workflow with a single agentic AI platform.

The Agentic Core

Plant teams feed Rake Guard a single input -- the FRN. From that point, the platform's agentic layer takes over: tracking the rake in real time via FOIS integration, planning yard resource allocation, assigning tipplers and hoppers, sequencing the unloading cycle, detecting anomalies, and completing reconciliation -- without operator intervention at every step. Where client operations require human confirmation at specific decision points, Rake Guard surfaces the right question at the right moment, with full operational context, and proceeds the moment a response is received.

A rake dispatched at 2 am triggers the full sequence autonomously -- yard preparation, tippler assignment, hopper routing, unloading, and reconciliation -- completed and logged before the morning shift supervisor walks in.

"Rail logistics is the hidden margin problem in Indian heavy industry. Every rake that arrives unprepared, every delayed reconciliation, every idle tippler is a cost that does not show up cleanly on a P&L -- but it accumulates. Rake Guard eliminates it at the source -- not by digitising the manual process, but by replacing it with an agent that runs the entire cycle."-- Sidakpreet Singh Batra, Founder & CEO, Helious Tech Solutions

Eight Integrated Capabilities Across the Full Wagon Handling Cycle

* FNR-based advance rake tracking integrated with Indian Railways FOIS, giving the agentic layer 2 to 6 hours to plan and pre-position yard resources before rake arrival -- directly reducing idle time and demurrage exposure.

* AI-based wagon structural inspection identifies defects -- bulged walls, damaged panels, faulty locks -- before wagons reach the tippler, preventing equipment damage and safety incidents.

* Smart yard movement monitoring that routes each wagon in real time based on track availability and priority, designed to reduce rake TAT by 10 to 25 percent.

* Intelligent tippler assignment routing every wagon to the right tippler based on material type, wagon type, and real-time availability -- with autonomous rerouting during downtime.

* Unmanned wagon tippler automation handling the complete tippling cycle through AI cameras, sensors, and PLC sequences -- including Smart Re-Tipple, which detects and recovers residual material post-unloading automatically.

* Smart hopper management directs wagons to the most suitable hopper in real time, with instant blockage detection and autonomous rerouting.

* AI-based human detection in the side charger area that immediately halts tipping if any person enters a restricted zone during active operations.

* Automated level crossing control activating and resetting boom barriers without manual intervention, with complete event logging and audit trail.

All eight capabilities are orchestrated by the platform's agentic layer and feed into a centralised real-time dashboard, giving plant managers shift-wise, yard-wise, and material-wise visibility across the entire rail logistics operation.

No comparable AI-native, agentic, end-to-end rake management platform exists in the Indian market. Existing solutions address isolated elements of the problem as standalone modules. Rake Guard is the first platform to integrate the complete cycle under a single agentic AI layer built specifically for the Indian heavy industry.

Availability

Rake Guard is available now for commercial deployment, RFQ, and confidential site assessment. Plant operations teams can submit a request at heliostechsolutions.in.

About Helious Tech Solutions

Helious Tech Solutions is an industrial AI automation company building camera-native, agentic intelligence platforms for heavy industry across steel, cement, mining, port, and power sectors. Its flagship platforms -- Rake Guard (agentic rail logistics automation) and TAT Guard (AI unmanned weighbridge) -- are built for the operational realities of Indian heavy industry. DPIIT-recognised startup. FICCI member. Forbes-featured. Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, with offices in Bhilai and Dubai.

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