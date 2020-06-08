Business News | Helo Turns 2; Promises 3-day Celebration with a Star-studded Live Marathon

New Delhi [India] June 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Celebrating its second year anniversary on June 6th, 2020, Helo, India's leading regional social media platform, is hosting star-studded digital anniversary bash #HeloStarLiveParty.

As part of this entertainment extravaganza, 43 celebrities across nine Indian languages will perform and interact live with their fans from their official Helo handles.

Also Read | India News | Expand Scope of MGNREGA to Meet Migrants' Work Demand: Cong to Centre.

From 6-8 June, between 06:30 to 09:30 PM, Helo users will be able to enjoy along the live sessions of famous Bollywood divas like Ananya Panday, Parineeti Chopra, Shruti Hassan, Tara Sutaria, Bhumi Pednekar, Tamannaah, and regional superstars including Sonalee Kulkarni, Mimi Chakraborty, Sonia Mann, Anu Sithara, Shriya Saran amongst others.

Schedule and details of Live Sessions: m.helo-app.com/s/fdsrccpbpR

Also Read | India News | Delhi HC to Hear Plea Seeking CBI Probe into 'misappropriation' of Funds for Construction Workers on June 16.

Helo has emerged as platform that offers biggest celebrity interactions, thus, bringing fans closer to their favourite celebrities. The #HeloStarLiveParty promises fans an exclusive opportunity to have an interactive chat with their favourite celebrity during their live sessions.

Additionally, Helo users also stand a chance to win exciting prizes by participating in a lucky draw through #HeloPeKhelo banner.

Taking users on a personalised rewind of their #HeloJourney, the platform has introduced a unique #PowerOf2 in-app feature. This customized feature allows users to gain interesting insights including their most liked pages, popular posts, total number of interactions on their account. Additionally, Helo has released a special video highlighting their two year journey.

From famous artists like Ananya Panday, Shruti Hassan, Shriya Saran, Mimi Chakraborty and Yo Yo Honey Singh to cricketers such as Mohammad Kaif, S Sreesanth and Priyam Garg and public officials, the video features prominent personalities, who can be seen showering their love and support on the occasion.

Helo is home to thousands of creators who actively engage on the platform to create innovative content and enjoy a massive fan following across 15 languages. To bring focus to the thriving creator community, Helo has announced a unique in-app initiative called "Creator Center".

Aiming to enable high quality engagements on the platform, the initiative will focus on educating and empowering the Helo creators about exciting and innovative tips and tricks of creating quality content via series of informative video tutorials, tools and in-app features.

"It's been a truly exciting journey over the past two years. We feel proud that Helo has emerged not only as India's leading regional social media platform, but we have also grown as a trusted platform of choice for various users and prominent public figures across regions and languages. Our affinity and likeability so far has allowed us to create a deep connection with our users and communities and we will continue to build memorable experiences for them through our innovative content offerings, celebrity engagements, campaigns and in-app features," said Rohan Mishra, Head of Helo.

"As we, along with our users, continue to achieve bigger milestones, we are committed towards making significant contributions in building a virtuous social media ecosystem in India. In doing so, we would also be focused on empowering our creator eco-system, undertaking impactful social initiatives and bringing together the creativity of our communities. We credit our success to each and every one of our partners, users, creators and other stakeholders and we thank them for their belief and support in Helo," he added.

Helo, through its various distinctive campaigns including #HeloSuperStar, #HeloPeMilo, #HeloGuru, #HeloFunnyKing and brand IPs like FridayFever, #HeloLivePeMilo, #StarFanMeetup etc, has been a key facilitator for those who seek exclusive content, communities of like-minded people, and latest localized trends.

Adding on to this incredible feat, Helo also saw prominent integrations in multiple language shows such as BiggBoss, Kodeeswari, Hasdiaan De Ghar Vasde, The Kapil Sharma Show, India's Best Dancer, along with a host of digital event collaborations, such as Crossblade, Just Comedy, Noise & Grains, Bollywood Music Project etc., that have bolstered strong national and regional partnerships across various content verticals.

Owing to its last mile reach, credibility and connect with diverse communities, various celebrities such as Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, AR Rahman, Badshah, Kapil Sharma, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Sara Ali Khan, Mahesh Babu, Rana Daggubati, Vijay Deverakonda, are amongst many others, who have joined the Helo family over the last two years, to connect with their language speaking audience.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)