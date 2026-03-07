Rising stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda fueled intense relationship rumours during the Zee Cine Awards 2026 on March 1, appearing together on the red carpet following the massive success of their film Saiyaara. The duo, who both took home major honours including Best Male and Female Debut, drew significant attention when they used their acceptance speeches to publicly thank and dedicate their awards to one another. In a viral video from the ceremony going viral, Ahaan Pandey said to Aneet, “My beautiful, beautiful co-actress Aneet Padda, I am proposing her.” “My Wonderful co-actor Ahaan Pandey, I accepted. “I Love You also”, She Replied to him. They also shared a hug on the Stage. The unverified video is going viral across social media platforms. Ahaan Panday’s ‘Madness’ Speech at Zee Cine Awards 2026 Viral, Actor Wins Best Debut With ‘Saiyaara’ Co-Star Aneet Padda (Watch Video).

‘AhNeet’ Confirm Their Romance at Zee Cine Awards 2026?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Srajan (@srajan_editx)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

