New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a USD 500 million syndicated social term loan facility, focused exclusively on women empowerment, with a greenshoe option.

As per a statement from the lender, this syndicated transaction is a milestone for SBI and the global ESG financing landscape, for the noble cause of women empowerment.

This financing is focused on accelerating social impact and demonstrates SBI's commitment to reduce "the gender gap" and contributes meaningfully to United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 5- 'Achieve Gender Equality and Empower all Women and Girls'.

CS Setty, Chairman, SBI said, "On this women's day, we are happy to announce that as a responsible organization, we are deeply committed to fostering women empowerment as a cornerstone of sustainable development."

"This landmark social loan embodies our dedication to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles, with a sharp focus on creating opportunities for women. We believe that true progress depends not only on economic growth but also on our ability to drive positive social change, empower women, and build an inclusive society for all stakeholders."

The transaction is first of its kind by SBI, aimed at supporting gender equality and inclusive economic growth, and it is expected to be the largest gender-themed loan globally, representing a landmark initiative in sustainable finance by an Indian financial institution.

MUFG is acting as the original Mandated Lead Arranger, Underwriter and Bookrunner and sole social loan coordinator for the transaction.

As of December 2025, the Bank has a deposit base of over Rs 57 lakh crore with CASA ratio of 39.13 per cent and advances of more than Rs 46.8 lakh crore. (ANI)

