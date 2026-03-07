The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the entertainment lineup for the closing ceremony of the T20 World Cup 2026. Scheduled for Sunday, 8 March, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the event will precede the highly anticipated final between defending champions India and New Zealand. The pre-match festivities will be headlined by international pop star Ricky Martin, alongside a series of cultural performances highlighting the heritage of the tournament's co-hosts. Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match.

Ricky Martin Returns to India

International music icon Ricky Martin will serve as the primary headliner for the closing ceremony, marking his first live performance in India since 1998. The King of Latin Pop is scheduled to deliver a specially curated, high-energy medley of his global hits. Fans can expect live renditions of classics such as "Livin' la Vida Loca" and the iconic 1998 World Cup anthem, "The Cup of Life" (La Copa de la Vida).

Apart from Martin, Indian music icons like Falguni Fathak and Sukhbir are also lined up to woo the audience in Ahmedabad.

Widely known as the Dandiya Queen, she is famous for her Gujarati folk music, massive live performances during the Navratri festival, and nostalgic romantic pop songs.

Meanwhile, celebrated as the Prince of Bhangra, Sukhbir is renowned for popularising Punjabi pop music. His high-octane tracks, most notably "Ishq Tera Tadpave (Oh Ho Ho Ho)," remain essential dance staples at Indian weddings and parties.

The ICC confirmed the booking on social media, stating their intention to create a Global Party atmosphere before the first ball is bowled. India vs New Zealand Prediction: Who Will Win IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match?.

Global Party Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Final

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony

Feature Details Event ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Closing Ceremony Date Sunday, 8 March 2026 Headline Performer Ricky Martin Additional Acts Sukhbir and Falguni Pathak Ceremony Start Time 5:30 PM IST Venue Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Live Stream/ Telecast (India) Star Sports Network and JioHotstar

Cultural Showcases and Visual Displays

Beyond the headline musical act, the ceremony is designed to reflect the local traditions of the host nations. Organisers have planned large-scale, choreographed segments that will showcase the vibrant cultural heritage of both India and Sri Lanka.

These local acts will be integrated with a state-of-the-art light and laser show. The production aims to blend Latin pop beats with traditional South Asian artistry, creating a unique visual and auditory experience for the expected crowd of over 130,000 spectators. India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in T20Is Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

Event Timings and Broadcast Details

For ticket holders attending the final in Ahmedabad, stadium gates will open at 3:30 PM IST. The official closing ceremony performances will commence promptly at 5:30 PM IST, providing a 60-minute spectacle before the official match toss at 6:30 PM IST.

Fans watching from home in India might catch the live broadcast of the closing ceremony on the Star Sports Network, with digital streaming available via the JioHotstar app and website.

