India vs New Zealand Prediction: The ICC T20 World Cup 2026 concludes this Sunday as defending champions India face New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Scheduled for 8 March, the match presents India with an opportunity to become the first nation to secure consecutive T20 World Cup titles and the first to win on home soil. Conversely, New Zealand will aim to claim their maiden trophy in the 20-over format. Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match

India vs New Zealand Team Form

Led by captain Suryakumar Yadav, the hosts secured their place in the final with a narrow seven-run victory over England. Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and top-order batter Sanju Samson have been central to their successful campaign.

New Zealand, captained by Mitchell Santner, advanced following a dominant nine-wicket win against South Africa. Opener Finn Allen is currently the standout performer for the team, having recently scored a 33-ball century in the semi-final.

India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

The two sides have a highly competitive history. India holds the overall advantage in the T20 International format with 18 wins compared to New Zealand's 11. However, New Zealand has a track record of challenging India in major International Cricket Council (ICC) knockout matches. India vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in T20Is Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Final.

A victory for India would cement their status as the premier T20 team globally. Meanwhile, New Zealand is seeking to shed their runners-up tag, having previously reached the finals of the 2021 T20 World Cup and the 2019 ODI World Cup without securing the silverware.

Who Will Win IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final Match?

India enters the final as the statistical favourites according to recent data. While New Zealand possesses significant top-order firepower, India is widely predicted to win the final. The combination of home advantage, an accurate bowling attack, and the momentum of an unbeaten run through the knockout stages gives the host nation a clear edge.

