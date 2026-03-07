Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has joined a growing list of industry heavyweights praising the trailer for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, which debuted online Saturday morning. Taking to social media shortly after the footage was released, Bhatt expressed her excitement for the Ranveer Singh-led sequel, describing the high-octane action as being in "beast mode." ‘Dhurandhar 2’ Trailer Reaction: Netizens Impressed As Ranveer Singh’s Hamza Takes On Lyari in Aditya Dhar’s Sequel, Call It ‘Absolute Cinema’.

Sharing the trailer on her Instagram Stories, Bhatt didn't hold back her enthusiasm for the project directed by Aditya Dhar. "BEAST MODE ON!!!!!!!!! This trailer is out of controlllllll," she wrote, tagging the lead actor and director.

Her reaction follows a wave of digital buzz surrounding the film, which serves as a direct sequel to the 2025 blockbuster Dhurandhar. The trailer quickly went viral, amassing millions of views within hours and trending across multiple social media platforms.

Expanding the Spy Universe

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge continues the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi (Ranveer Singh), an Indian R&AW agent who operates undercover as a gangster named Hamza within the dangerous Lyari district. While the first film focused on his infiltration of a terror network, the sequel promises to delve deeper into his training and backstory.

The trailer features the return of the original ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal and R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also weighed in on the trailer, calling Dhar’s direction "stratospheric level" and noting that the director appears to be on a "rampage of revenge" with the scale of this production.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Box Office Expectations

The prequel, Dhurandhar, was a historic commercial success, reportedly grossing over INR 1,300 crore worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of all time. Expectations for the sequel are similarly high, especially with its expanded Pan-India rollout. ‘Dhurandhar 2’ To Have Paid Previews: Here’s How You Can Watch Ranveer Singh’s Film Before Its March 19 Release.

Unlike the first part, which was released primarily in Hindi, Dhurandhar 2 will be released in five languages: Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festivals of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi.

