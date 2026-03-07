Kolkata, March 7: Expressing her anger over a hike in the price of LPG cylinders, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has called for a procession on Sunday, to protest the increase in the price of cooking gas. Speaking from the sit-in demonstration in Esplanade, Mamata appealed to the people to come to the protest with kitchen utensils. The price of cooking gas cylinders in India has increased in the midst of the US-Iran conflict in the Middle East. The price of cooking gas cylinders for households has been increased by Rs 60 from Friday midnight.

"Yesterday, the price of cooking gas was increased by 60 rupees. Three days before that, the price of commercial gas was increased by 49 rupees. The price of a large cylinder has become 2,100 rupees. And the price of a small cylinder has become almost 1,000 rupees. They said that you have to book LPG cylinders 21 days in advance. Will someone whose house runs out of gas go without cooking for 21 days? Don't you think about these things first? What will people eat?" asked Mamata. LPG Gas Price Hike: Domestic Cylinder Up INR 60, Commercial LPG Cylinder Costlier by INR 115 From March 7.

Mamata said from the dharna stage, "There will be a procession tomorrow. If there is no gas, then no cooking. If there is no gas, no food. That is why there will be a protest procession on International Women's Day with pots, pans, bowls and other kitchen utensils. To protect humanity, tomorrow mothers and sisters, take to the streets and protest. Wear a black saree if necessary. And keep these items in your hands. If possible, someone will bring a gas oven. If possible, bring raw grains in a basket."

With the threat of war looming in the Middle East, the Centre has invoked the emergency powers under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955. The government has directed Indian refiners to maximise their output of LPG, asking public sector oil marketing companies to ensure that LPG so procured is marketed solely to consumers of domestic LPG. The Centre has increased the price of a 14.2 kg domestic cooking gas cylinder by Rs 60. Gas worth Rs 879 will now have to be purchased at Rs 939. The new price has been fixed from Saturday.

The price of commercial gas has also been increased per cylinder. The price of commercial gas has been increased by Rs 50 from Rs 114 to Rs 1990. The increase in the price of commercial gas will increase the cost of eating at restaurants. Meanwhile, Mamata announced that financial assistance under her government's newly-launched 'Banglar Yuva Sathi' scheme will be provided to its beneficiaries from today (Saturday). As per the scheme, state's secondary school pass outs who have not found a job will receive an allowance of Rs 1,500 per month. It was initially said that the money would be provided from April 1. West Bengal SIR: Several Alive Voters Marked Dead in State’s Special Intensive Revision Exercise, Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

"What was supposed to come in from April 1 will come in from today. You will get the Yuva Sathi money from today. Grants under Lakshmir Bhandar are being provided since February. We do what we say," said Mamata.

