AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Free Live Streaming Online: The Indian women's national football team faces a monumental challenge this Saturday as they prepare to take on tournament favourites Japan in their second Group C fixture of the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026. Scheduled for 7 March at the Perth Rectangular Stadium in Australia, the clash is pivotal for the 'Blue Tigresses' as they seek to keep their FIFA Women's World Cup qualification hopes alive following a narrow opening-day defeat. Manisha Kalyan Becomes First Indian Female Footballer To Score Goal For South American Club, Achieves Feat During Alianza Lima vs Universidad Catolica Friendly Match (Watch Video).

Where to Watch India vs Japan, AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 Free Live Streaming Online?

For fans looking to follow the action live, the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 has adopted a digital-first broadcast approach in the Indian market.

Live Streaming: The match will be available exclusively on the FanCode app and website. Fans can access the game via a dedicated match pass or by purchasing a tournament-long subscription.

Television Broadcast: There is currently no traditional linear television broadcast available for this fixture in India. Indian Squad for 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia Announced. Match Fact Feature Details Fixture India Women vs Japan Women Competition AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026 (Group C) Date Saturday, 7 March 2026 Kick-off Time 4:30 PM IST (7:00 PM Local AWST) Venue Perth Rectangular Stadium, Perth, Australia Live Stream (India) FanCode (App and Website) India vs Japan Team News A positive result against eighth-ranked Japan is now vital. A second consecutive defeat would leave India needing a significant victory in their final group match against Chinese Taipei to have any realistic chance of advancing to the knockout stages and continuing their pursuit of a spot at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. Historically, Japan has heavily dominated this fixture, maintaining an unbeaten record against India. The Indian defence, marshalled by captain Sweety Devi, will need to be at its absolute best to contain Japan’s highly technical attackers, including Momoko Tanikawa and Kiko Seike. At the other end, India will rely on the pace and experience of forwards like Grace Dangmei and Manisha Kalyan to exploit any counter-attacking opportunities.

