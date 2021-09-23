New Delhi [India], September 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): International broker OctaFX recently supported humanitarian organisation Hemkunt Foundation with the help of celebrities like Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali, and Himanshi Khurana.

In the framework of a quiz program called 'Ask to Bid', the latter received the main prize money won during the show.

The show's concept was close to the famous Indian TV show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati', which was basically the Indian equivalent of 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?'- a game show that originated from Great Britain in the late 1990s.

The participants in the 'Ask to Bid' game show were no strangers to the Indian public: Indian actor and model, Aly Goni, the Indian singer, actress and model, Himanshi Khurana, and Jay Bhanushali, who is known for his appearances in Indian television ('Kayamath', and more recently 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India').

The 'Ask to Bid' show had a total of three episodes. Each episode spanned around 30 minutes. In its conclusion, as agreed upon beforehand, the prize money would go to a charity in India focusing on education.

This charity turned out to be The Hemkunt Foundation.

The areas of speciality of The Hemkunt Foundation are as follows: they concentrate on building infrastructure for training and skill development, as well as educating the local community in general. While at it, the organisation always aims to mobilise the economic recovery and progress in the region. These goals of the NGO don't even consider the vast additional efforts they invest in COVID-19 relief initiatives.

The total of the donation is 12,50,000 INR (approximately 17,000 USD).

OctaFX Regional Representative Anna Raes explained that "We as a fintech company always scout for new ways to give back to the community. If we find an entertaining way to do it, as we tried with our show "Ask to Bid", then all the better. Supporting well-connected and experienced charities from within the region led us to witness outstanding results and support the administration of effective measures otherwise unavailable to us."

The 'Ask to Bid' game show was aired on OctaFX's official YouTube channel and provided quality entertainment and education to its viewers. By watching, they could check their financial literacy and uncover new information about global financial markets and various approaches in investing money.

Another compelling aspect of the show was that viewers were able to participate. By giving the correct answers in the YouTube comment's section, smaller prize money was awarded. That way, a total amount of 2,50,00 IRN (3,000 USD) were given out among the participating audience.

The show's host was Ravi Dubey, an Indian actor. His career left a significant mark on the entertainment industry given his contribution to popular television projects, like 'Saas Bina Sasural' (2010) and 'Jamai Raja' (2014).

OctaFX is a global broker that has provided online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers a state-of-the-art trading experience to over 7 million trading accounts globally. In addition, the company is well-known for its social and charity activity, supporting infrastructure and humanitarian projects in many joint ventures.

OctaFX has won more than 40 awards since its foundation, including 2021's 'Best Forex Broker India' by the Global Business Review Magazine, 2021's 'Decade of Excellence in Forex Asia' by the Global Banking and Finance Review, 2020's 'Most Transparent Broker' by Forex Awards and the 'Best ECN Broker 2021' award from World Finance.

