Volkswagen, the German carmaker has officially launched the new Taigun SUV in the Indian market starting at Rs 10.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, India). The Taigun SUV was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 in concept form. Taigun's bookings commenced last month, and the company has recorded 12,221 pre-orders so far. As far as design is concerned, the Taigun SUV gets a two-slat grille with chrome inserts, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, fog lights, chrome inserts on front and rear bumpers, aluminium faux skid plates, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED taillamps and more. Huawei Signs Patent License Agreement With Volkswagen Group’s Supplier: Report.

Check variant wise prices below.

Variant Manual (ex-showroom) Automatic (ex-showroom) Taigun 1.0-litre Comfortline Rs 10.5 lakh ----- Taigun 1.0-litre Highline Rs 12.8 lakh Rs 14.1 lakh Taigun 1.0-litre Topline Rs 14.57 lakh Rs 15.91 lakh Taigun 1.5-litre GT Rs 15 lakh ----- Taigun 1.5-litre GT+ ----- Rs 17.5 lakh

The Taigun SUV comes in two trim options - the Dynamic trim that comes in three variants - Comfortline, Highline and Topline. The second trim option is 'Performance' and comes in GT and GT+ models.

Volkswagen Taigun SUV (Photo Credits: Volkswagen India)

VW Taigun SUV will be offered with two petrol engine options - a 1.0-litre TSI turbocharged unit that generates 113bhp of power and 178Nm of peak torque. It is available with a choice between a 6-speed manual gearbox and 6-speed torque automatic transmission.

Volkswagen Taigun SUV (Photo Credits: Volkswagen India)

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre TSI engine produces 148bhp and 250Nm of peak torque. This engine comes in 6-speed manual gearbox and 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox with paddle shifters. The 1.5 TSI engine also gets the Active Cylinder technology that shuts down two cylinders at low speed for fuel-efficiency.

Volkswagen Taigun SUV (Photo Credits: Volkswagen India)

On the inside, Taigun SUV comes loaded with 10-inch infotainment, ambient lightning, sunroof, auto-dimming inside mirrors, front-seat ventilation and wireless charging. Volkswagen offers 40+ safety features including ESC, 6-airbags, reverse camera, hill hold and brake disc wiping. The company will offer a 1 lakh kilometre / 4 years warranty to Taigun customers, which is expandable up to 1.5 lakh kilometre / 7 years.

