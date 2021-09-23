Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face each other in match 35 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The RCB vs CSK, IPL 2021 clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on September 24, 2021 (Friday). The teams are currently placed second and third in the points table. So ahead of the game, here are top picks as captain and vice-captain for your RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Meanwhile, Dream11 fans should continue reading to find out who can be your best pick as captain and vice-captain while you select your fantasy team for this game. Notably, the selection of captain and vice-captain is crucial when it comes to earning rewards in Dream11. Captain fetches you 2x points, while for vice-captain, you get 1.5x points and picking the right players for these two slots while making your fantasy team could make all the difference. Here are the two suitable players for the slot. RCB vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021.

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Captain Pick: Ravindra Jadeja

The Indian all-rounder has been sensational for CSK this season, scoring runs lower down the order while also performing at his regular level with the ball. Ravindra Jadeja’s fielding ability is an added bonus and thus he can be picked as the captain of your RCB vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Team

RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction Vice-Captain Pick: AB de Villiers

The South African star has been RCB’s best performer this season and can be selected as the vice-captain of your RCB vs CSK Dream11 Team. AB de Villiers has been scoring runs aplenty in the death overs and being a wicket-keeper has more chances of getting dismissals giving him an opportunity to gain extra points.

RCB vs CSK Likely Playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore Likely Playing XI: Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Srikar Bharat/Mohammed Azharuddeen, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (wk), Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammad Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings Likely Playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu/Krishnappa Gowtham, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c, wk), Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood.

