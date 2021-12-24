Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI/SRV): HERBCIENCE, a manufacturer of 100% natural, herbal-based products; has been audited, certified and granted the COSMOS V3 international certification by the ECOCERT Greenlife SAS Group- France, in the Care and Cleansing category.

The certificate was issued on 12th November 2021, within the scope of the accreditation for product certification enlisted by International Organic Accreditation Service (IOAS) with Registration number 133.

HERBCIENCE aims to establish a common standard of safety and quality for all its products through this certification to establish trust amongst its users.

Ravi Malavat, CEO, HERBCIENCE, "We are delighted and proud to announce that HERBCIENCE is now internationally certified by one of the highest certification body for quality and safety standards. We are geared up to introduce a wide range of personal care products under the new certification, globally. The vision of HERBCIENCE is to provide natural,safe and sustainable products for the betterment of human beings and the environment."

The COSMOS V3 international certificate allows HERBCIENCE to manufacture and distribute products for hair, hygiene, skincare, and rejuvenating massage oils. COSMOS is the highest global standard that guarantees consumers organic or natural products; with their stringent qualification criteria (qualification on ingredients, sources, formulations, packaging etc) that companies must meet to ensure that their products are genuine, organic or natural cosmetics, produced to the highest feasible sustainability practices.

ECOCERT is a Natural/ Organic certification body, founded in France, which conducts inspections in over 130 countries, certifying organic and natural products across the world. It is also the world's leading specialist in the certification of sustainable practices. This certification allows a user to be sure that the products used have natural ingredients and are safe from hazardous chemicals.

HERBCIENCE is one of the leading Indian brands to manufacture '100% natural and 100% safe', beauty and wellness products, for the welfare of people, environment and the future generations. Since its inception, the brand has been committed to manufacture and distribute 100% safe and 100% natural personal care products to mankind. The products have been developed by a team of reputed specialists, with a deep knowledge of herbal science backed by clear scientific approach.

The team has done lot of research activity to develop natural preservatives, which could help them get '100% Natural' certification from International Certification body. Toxic cosmetics or beauty products have been the biggest social issue in this era. HERBCIENCE is born to address this social challenge of toxic cosmetics.

Through its natural solutions for personal care, the brand has created happy customers all around the globe. HERBCIENCE hopes to create a global family of satisfied users that can benefit from their naturally crafted products and simultaneously contribute towards an eco-friendly future.

To know more, visit -https://bit.ly/3mpFFoU

