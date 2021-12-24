U Mumba and Dabang Delhi are set to take on each other in the Pro-Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Friday, December 24. The match would be played at the Sheraton Grand Stadium in Whitefield, Bengaluru and would start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Both U Mumba and Dabang Delhi got off to winning starts to this season. While U Mumba dominated Bengaluru Bulls en route to a 46-30 win, Dabang Delhi ensured that they got the better of Puneri Paltan, beating them 41-30. With wins behind their back and players in form, it would be interesting to see who comes out on top. PKL 2021 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8

For Delhi, the spotlight would be on Naveen Kumar, who fetched a total of 16 points in their last match. U Mumba on the other hand, would rely a lot on Abhishek Singh, who bagged 19 points in their first game against Bengaluru Bulls.

Where To Watch U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22 Live Telecast on TV?

Star Network are the official broadcasters of PKL 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games on its channels. So fans can tune into the Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD to catch the live action of U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi on their TV sets. Fans can also watch the game on Sports Networks 1 Hindi SD/HD to get the commentary in Hindi.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming of U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi, PKL 2021-22?

Disney+Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Network will provide the live streaming of all PKL 2021-22 matches in India. So fans can log in to the Dinsey+Hotstar app or website to catch U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi live online streaming.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2021 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).