Parineeti Chopra is currently busy co-judging Hunarbaaz, a reality TV show with Karan Johar and Mithun Chakraborty. The actress earlier decked up in a classic Payal Khandwala saree for one of its episodes and the recent outing has stunned us further. Joining the bandwagon of ladies who flaunted Manish Malhotra's sequinned sarees, Chopra picked a cool blue hue from the lot. Malhotra's iconic sequinned sarees have long been a favourite with our B-town ladies and Parineeti is only the newest name to join the list. Animal: Parineeti Chopra on Working With Anil and Ranbir Kapoor, Says ‘It Will Be Months of Learning School’.

Since the saree itself is so vibrant, Chopra stuck to minimal styling. With the help of her ace stylist, Tanya Ghavri, Parineeti kept her look subtle and simple for the evening. She didn't opt for any jewellery and settled for a pair of delicate earrings instead. She further styled her look by having contoured cheeks, shimmery eyelids, glossy lips and well-defined brows. Lastly, she rounded off her look by having manicured nails and straightened hair. Parineeti Chopra Poses in a Black Bikini and We Aren’t ‘Lying’ When We Say She’s Looking Hot!

Parineeti Chopra in Manish Malhotra for Hunarbaaz

Parineeti Chopra (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Speaking of Parineeti's new show, the makers of Hunarbaaz said the show will bring the unexplored talent of the country to the forefront. Singers, musicians, dancers, magicians, stuntmen, comedians and more, all are welcome to dazzle everyone with their talent. And with that, we can't wait to see the talent that this show will bring along.

