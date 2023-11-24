NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 24: She is stuck, again. She gets up, makes her bed, takes a shower and as soon as she opens up her cupboard, the world comes to a pause. "I have nothing to wear", she sighs every morning!

YouTube link: youtu.be/mdtyNQtRYOQ

Whether she has to go to work, hangout with friends, go for a date night or on a Goa trip, she always says that she has nothing to wear. The problem of choosing the right outfit is always a challenge.

Do women actually have limited clothes? Do they feel that they do not have the right clothes for every occasion to project their best self? Usually, women's cupboard is full of clothes then why do they often say, "I have nothing to wear?"

When a girl opens her cupboard and wants to dress best for the day, her body hair growth kicks out many options narrowing her choices. In the morning, she is willing to wear a dress but she realizes her legs are not hair-free so all short dress options are out. Then she wants to opt for a sleeveless kurti but her underarms are not clean so even those options are chucked out.

Turning the cupboard upside down, she is left with are a few half-sleeve t-shirts or full sleeves shirts or kurtis, in the end. These are then repeated over and over again making her feel bored with the same options every day and she is not able to present her best self. That's when she says, "I have nothing to wear."

Recently Actress Tara Sutaria found the solution to every girl's problem

Tara Sutaria, the new face of Urban Yog, like other girls has often found herself in a similar state as this is a universally relatable problem that girls face. She says, "Girls choose what they want to wear based on the situation of unwanted body hair to which now even I have found a solution with Urban Yog Hair Removal Cream Spray."

Urban Yog Hair Removal Cream Spray removes hair painlessly and that too in minutes. It is a unique formulation of aloe vera and tulip extracts which leaves the skin smooth along with a tulip fragrance behind. It allows hassle-free application and is dermatologically tested.

Recently, Tara Sutaria partnered with Urban Yog aligning with the brand's 'Be Bold, Be the Change' ethos. The way she gorgeously flaunts her beauty on the runway and boldly keeps her opinions, wins hearts. Tara's multitasking approach blends in effortlessly with Urban Yog's innovative ideas making her 'beauty with brains' a perfect match!

Urban Yog is a women's beauty and personal care brand from GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd. The brand was founded in 2019 and offers bold, affordable, and innovative beauty & personal care products spanning menstrual, skin, and hair care categories. All the products are alcohol-free, paraben-free, cruelty-free, suitable for all skin types, and available on Amazon, Flipkart, and Nykaa.

For more information, please visit website urbanyog.com.

