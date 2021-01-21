New Delhi [India], Jan 21 (ANI): Hero MotoCorp on Thursday surpassed the milestone of 100 million units in cumulative production with Xtreme 160R rolling out of the company's manufacturing facility at Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

This is also 20th consecutive year that Hero MotoCorp has retained the title of the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers.

"Hero MotoCorp has been at the forefront of providing mobility to the aspirations of millions around the world and the achievement of this milestone is the success of evolving engineering, operational excellence and sustainable practices," said Chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal.

"It is also the success of the holistic ecosystem built on trust and belief that has grown along with this company," he said while unveiling six special celebration edition models at the company's manufacturing facility at Gurugram located in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi.

The six celebration edition models include Splendor+, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour (motorcycles) and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 (scooters) that will go on sale next month.

Munjal the company will aim to further consolidate its leadership position, expand its global footprint, launch exciting and relevant products and also work on new innovative product concepts.

As part of the next five-year plan, Hero MotoCorp will introduce over 10 products -- including variants, refreshes and upgrades -- every year. Outside India, it will continue to grow its operations and also enter key markets in new geographies.

Munjal said the company will continue to reduce its carbon footprint through its green facilities and fuel-efficient products. It will also continue to work towards the propagation of new mobility solutions both through its internal programmes and by supporting the larger external ecosystem. (ANI)

