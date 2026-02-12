India's preparations for Sunday’s high-stakes ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash against Pakistan have hit a significant hurdle, with star opener Abhishek Sharma likely to miss the encounter. Following his absence from India's match against Namibia in Delhi due to a severe stomach infection and viral fever, India captain Suryakumar Yadav provided a concerning update at the toss, stating that the left-hander could miss 'a game or two'. When is India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026 Match? .

Injury Status and Recovery Timeline

Abhishek Sharma was hospitalised in Delhi on Monday after his condition deteriorated following the opening game against the USA. Although he was discharged on Wednesday and rejoined the team hotel, his physical state remains a concern. Reports indicate that the 25-year-old suffered noticeable weight loss and dehydration, preventing him from attending recent training sessions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The phrase 'a game or two' used by the captain suggests that the Pakistan match—the very next fixture on the calendar—is at serious risk. As the team prepares to fly to Colombo on Friday, the medical staff is working against time to determine if the world’s top-ranked T20I batter can recover in time for the tournament's most anticipated fixture. 'Usman Tariq of Namibia' Fans Link Gerhard Erasmus' Bowling Action to Pakistan Mystery Spinner During IND vs NAM T20 World Cup 2026 Match.

Strategic Impact of Sharma's Absence

Losing the No. 1-ranked T20I batter is a massive blow to India’s 'fearless' batting blueprint. Sharma’s strike rate of over 190 in the powerplay has been central to India’s aggressive starts over the past year.

Furthermore, his recent success against Pakistan in the Asia Cup made him a vital psychological asset. Without him, the pressure will shift heavily onto the middle order, including Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya, to maintain a high scoring rate if the new-look opening pair fails to fire.

