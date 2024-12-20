PNN

New Delhi [India], December 20: In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic left a piercing insight with us, particularly in those traumatic months when Pune, like many other cities across the globe, went through an acute scarcity of life-saving resources. It was still ringing in our ears when people had to run around for an oxygen cylinder, and there were emotional videos of people uploading them outside of institutions, turning into a dire spectacle.

As a healthcare platform, Hidoc Dr made a conscious decision to dedicate 10% of their profits to charitable causes. Since then, the focus has primarily been on addressing food insecurity for children, a critical issue that affects millions globally.

Varun Gadia, Co-founder and COO of Hidoc Dr. states, "In 2022, during the COVID-19 crisis, I saw my city, Pune, go through horrible pain with families torn apart and faced with heartbreaking choices to save one of their own. This made me decide to allocate 10% of Hidoc Dr's revenues towards charitable efforts, in this case, with the goal of alleviating childhood hunger. Since then, we have been able to contribute to a huge fight against malnutrition by providing meals in hospitals to children and participating in international disaster relief. While several companies are set with the intention of making a profit, for us at Hidoc Dr, the mission goes beyond profit."

At Hidoc Dr, the commitment to social responsibility is taken seriously. Their philanthropic initiatives span across continents, ensuring that children in need receive not only the care and resources they deserve but also the hope that comes with knowing someone cares. Here are some ways they have made a difference:

* Hidoc Dr provides meals to the children hospitalised in pediatric wards of several hospitals in Pune, including those who are unable to afford a fee and get treated, are assured of three meals a week until they get better and are discharged.

* During the tragic Turkish earthquakes and the devastating Odisha train tragedy, critical aid was provided to families affected by these disasters.

* Hidoc Dr is also an active participant in an esteemed project called IIM Ahmedabad Food Donation Forum to help the poor and hungry in India.

* Hidoc Dr has helped sustain the living conditions of underprivileged children in India, Ukraine, and the Middle Eastern nations through their monthly donations to the United Nations World Food Programme.

* Through the Muskaan Food Donation Organization, Hidoc Dr ensures that food reaches those in need, partnering with local communities and charities.Due to these combined efforts, Hidoc Dr has been able to provide more than 11,560 meals to needy children around the globe. Each meal is a source of hope for more than just food insecurity. By 2025, their goal is to provide the same assistance to an additional 5,000 children on a biweekly basis for the coming year, ensuring every child has access to the nourishment needed to thrive.

Varun Gadia further states, "At Hidoc Dr, we believe that business success should never come at the expense of those in need. That's why every time a dollar is spent, 10% of that amount goes directly toward improving the lives of children in need. Whether it's providing meals, supporting disaster relief, or fighting hunger globally, the support helps make a lasting impact."

The mission goes beyond providing cutting-edge healthcare services through Hidoc Dr. It is about fostering a community of compassion and generosity. Clients, partners, and the community are invited to join this journey, knowing their support is helping to better the lives of children and families worldwide. Together, they can continue to make a difference, one meal at a time. Together, we can continue to make a difference, one meal at a time.

About Hidoc Dr

Hidoc Dr is a leading healthcare platform dedicated to improving the quality of healthcare and making a positive impact on the lives of individuals. With a mission to empower doctors and medical professionals, Hidoc Dr provides a range of innovative solutions and services that facilitate seamless communication, access to up-to-date medical information, and efficient collaboration.

