BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], July 7: Day 2 of the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS) 2025 Grand Finale delivered another round of high-octane action at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. With just one day remaining before the crowning of a new champion, the intensity soared as all 16 top BGMI teams clashed in fiercely competitive matchups.

Also Read | Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta Name Daughter Mira With Aamir Khan's Help, Actor Flies to Hyderabad for Special Ceremony (View Post).

Shri Bhubaneswar Kalita, MP Rajya Sabha and Hon'ble Chairman, Parliamentary Standing Committee on Science & Technology, Environment, Forests and Climate Change, attended Day 2 of the event. He remarked, "For a country like India with the world's largest youth population, a rapidly growing digital economy, and top-tier IT capabilities, Esports represents a strategic opportunity. It is not just a form of entertainment, but a platform for medals, employment, digital entrepreneurship, and soft power. We are also seeing robust participation from the private sector. Companies like KRAFTON India with Mr. Sean and others are investing deeply in India's video gaming and Esports ecosystem, nurturing homegrown talent, building infrastructure, and providing platforms for global exposure."

As teams continue to jostle for leaderboard dominance and secure their claim to the Rs.4 crore prize pool, Day 2 proved pivotal, showcasing breakout performances, tactical comebacks, and edge-of-the-seat finishes that promise a thrilling culmination on Day 3.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, July 7: Penta To Go-Up Against Seth Rollins, Jey Uso Challenges Bronson Reed and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

With only six matches left to determine the winner, all eyes now turn to the Grand Finals on July 6, where one team will rise above the rest to claim the championship title.

NONX delivered an exceptional comeback, racking up multiple chicken dinners and shaking up the standings dramatically. Meanwhile, 4M followed closely, fending off pressure from challengers. Teams like AXTMG, LHS, and GOX showcased fierce determination, setting the stage for a nail-biting Day 3 finale.

As the stakes rise, excitement continues to surge across India, with fans tuning into the KRAFTON India Esports YouTube channel in record numbers. Day 2 alone drew a massive number of viewers, with matches broadcast in multiple regional languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and more.

With just one day to go, all eyes are on the finale where the ultimate Pro team of BMPS 2025 will be crowned. Expect heart-stopping plays, upsets, and moments that will go down in BGMI history.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)