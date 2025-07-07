WWE RAW Tonight, July 7: Penta To Go-Up Against Seth Rollins, Jey Uso Challenges Bronson Reed and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix

The final WWE RAW ahead of Evolution 2 and Saturday Night's Main Event will feature a star-studded line-up, with several top wrestlers expected to be in attendance at Providence, Rhode Island. Monday Night RAW will see several storylines conclude, and new rivalries take shape as the road to SummerSlam Premier Live Event takes centre stage. Check out matches scheduled and events lined up for WWE RAW below. WWE SmackDown Results Tonight, July 4: Solo Sikoa's New Bloodline Stands Tall, Drew McIntyre Returns and Other Exciting Highlights on WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

Penta Goes Up Against Seth Rollins

Penta will go up against Seth Rollins, someone who has been a hurdle in the Lucha star's matches in the last few weeks with his faction with Paul Heyman. Penta took to Instagram and announced the high-profile contest against the Money in the Bank winner. Expect several interferences during what could be a cracker-jack of a main event.

Penta vs Seth Rollins Announced

Jey Uso vs Bronson Reed

Continuing the trend of inter-personal rivalries, former World Heavyweight champion Jey Uso will challenge Bronson Reed, who will mark his first in-ring solo action since his return. Reed has been on a war-path, has taken out anyone he feels is a potential threat. Uso is known to not back down, making his fight mouth-watering.

Sami Zayn Faces Off Against Bron Breakker

Sami Zayn has been taken out by Bron Breakker several times, including costing the Canadian star his Money in the Bank semi-final match. Zayn and Breakker have a certain past, which both wrestlers will look to end in the middle of the ring. Who Is The Current WWE Universal Champion? Does The Title Still Exist?.

Blockbuster Matches For Monday Night RAW

In another match, one-half of the Women's tag champions, Roxanne Perez, will meet Kairi Sane. Sane is on a comeback trail, having overcome an arm injury, and will meet Perez, who is known for her brawl-style wrestling.

World Heavyweight Gunther can also be expected to appear on the RAW and address his Saturday Night's Main Event opponent, Hall of Famer Goldberg, while women's intercontinental champion Becky Lynch will also respond to her title defence at Evolution 2 in a triple-threat match.

