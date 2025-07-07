Aamir Khan Blesses Vishnu Vishal and Jwala Gutta’s Daughter, Names Her Mira; Actor Flies to Hyderabad for Special Ceremony (View Post)

Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and his wife, Arjuna award-winning badminton player Jwala Gutta, have officially introduced their newborn daughter to the world, naming her Mira. The heartwarming moment took place at a naming ceremony in Hyderabad on April 22, and what made the event even more special was the presence of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, who personally named the baby. Aamir Khan To Attend 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as Chief Guest, Expresses Excitement To Share His Most Cherished Work on Global Stage.

Sharing beautiful pictures from the event on Instagram, Jwala penned a heartfelt note, “Our ‘Mira’! Couldn’t have asked for more!! This journey would have been impossible without you, Aamir!! We love you. P.S. Thank you for the beautiful and thoughtful name!!!!” Vishnu also thanked the superstar, writing, “Introducing our MIRA...A big hug to Aamir Khan sir for coming all the way to Hyderabad to name our baby. MIRA represents unconditional love and peace. The journey with Aamir sir to this point has been a magical one…” The couple, who tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in April 2021, had been in a relationship for nearly two years before getting married. This is their first child together. ‘Coolie’: Aamir Khan As Dahaa Sports Tattoo and Stylishly Smokes Pipe in FIRST Look From Rajinikanth-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Tamil Film (View Poster)

On the professional front, Vishnu Vishal was last seen in Lal Salaam, directed by Aishwarya Rajinikanth. He will next be seen in Oho Enthan Baby, set to release on July 11, and also has Irandu Vaanam, Mohandas, and Aaryan in the pipeline. In the meantime, Aamir Khan, riding high on the success of Sitaare Zameen Par, is gearing up for Coolie, where he stars opposite Rajinikanth under director Lokesh Kanagaraj. He will also begin pre-production for his ambitious Mahabharata project soon.

