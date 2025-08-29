PRNewswire

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 29: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd (HSCL), a global leader in speciality chemicals and advanced materials, today announced that its flagship plant in Mahistikry, Haripal, Hooghly, India, has been awarded the prestigious ISCC PLUS (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification). This internationally recognized certification reinforces Himadri's leadership in embedding sustainability, transparency, and circular economy practices across its global value chain.

The ISCC PLUS standard is among the most rigorous global benchmarks for ecological and social responsibility. It ensures compliance with stringent criteria on greenhouse gas emission reduction, ecosystem protection, social accountability, and complete traceability of raw materials--positioning certified companies at the forefront of the circular economy transition across industries.

Commenting on the milestone, Mr. Anurag Choudhary, CMD & CEO, Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, said, "Achieving ISCC PLUS certification marks a defining step in Himadri's sustainability journey. It validates our determination to integrate renewable, low-carbon, and circular solutions into every layer of our operations. As global industries shift towards sustainable value chains, Himadri is leading this transformation--delivering innovative and responsible solutions that create long-term value for society, the environment, and our stakeholders worldwide."

The certification was granted following a rigorous independent audit under the ISCC framework certification body. With this recognition, Himadri joins an exclusive group of global enterprises driving systemic change towards responsible sourcing and production.

About ISCC (International Sustainability and Carbon Certification):

ISCC is a globally applicable sustainability certification system covering all sustainable feedstocks, including agricultural and forestry biomass, biogenic waste and residues, non-biological renewables, and recycled carbon-based materials. By ensuring environmental, social, and economic sustainability alongside transparent traceability, ISCC supports industries in reducing carbon footprints while protecting ecosystems. Certifications are granted exclusively by accredited, independent Certification Bodies.

About Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd:

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd is a global speciality chemical conglomerate with a strong focus on research and development (R&D), innovation and sustainability.

As a pioneer in the production of lithium-ion battery materials in India, it continuously develops and innovates raw materials of the lithium-ion battery value chain. Its diverse product portfolio includes speciality carbon black, coal tar pitch, refined naphthalene, advanced materials, SNF, speciality oils, clean power, etc., catering to various industries such as lithium-ion batteries, paints, plastics, tires, technical rubber goods, aluminium, graphite electrodes, agrochemicals, defence and construction chemicals. Himadri operates in both domestic and international markets, exporting to 56 countries across the globe.

With a strong commitment to corporate governance, safety and sustainability, it has 8 zero-liquid discharge manufacturing facilities and utilises in-house clean power for 100% of its electrical energy needs. Himadri is a people-first organisation that is making a positive impact on the industry, both in India and globally, through its focus on innovation fuelled by extensive R&D, new business opportunities, and sustainability.

