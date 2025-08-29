Zimbabwe National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and TV Channel Telecast: The Zimbabwe national cricket team will host the Sri Lanka national cricket team for a two-match ODI series, followed by three T20Is. The first ODI between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka is set to be played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on August 29. Zimbabwe has announced a 16-member squad for the two-match ODI series. Craig Ervine will lead the side. Interestingly, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Brendan Taylor marked his return to the ODI side, whereas Richard Ngarava came back from injury to boost the bowling attack alongside speedster Blessing Muzarabani. ZIM vs SL 2025: Wanindu Hasaranga Misses Out Due to Hamstring Injury As Sri Lanka Announce 17-Member Squad for Zimbabwe T20I Series.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, has named a 16-player squad. Veteran all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga will miss the ODI series due to a hamstring injury. The spin bowling all-rounder suffered a hamstring injury during the ODI series against Bangladesh in July. Nuwanidu Fernando returned to the side after more than a year. The top-order batter played his last ODI match against the New Zealand national cricket team in November 2024 in Pallekele. Charith Asalanka will continue to lead the side.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025 Details

Match Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025 Date Friday, August 29 Time 1:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venues Harare Sports Club, Harare Live Streaming and Telecast Details Fancode App and Website – Live Streaming

When is Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025? Know the Date, Time and Venue

The first ODI of the two-match series between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka will be held on Friday, August 29. The Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025 is set to be hosted at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The ZIM vs SL 1st ODI 2025 is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sri Lanka ODI Squad vs Zimbabwe Series Announced: Wanindu Hasaranga Misses Out With Hamstring Injury, Charith Asalanka To Lead 16-Member Side.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast Of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025?

No, there will be no live telecast available for the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka two-match ODI series 2025 in India due to the absence of official broadcasters. Hence, Indian fans will not be able to watch the live telecast of the ZIM vs SL 1st ODI 2025 on TV channels. For live streaming options of ZIM vs SL 1st ODI 2025, read below.

How To Watch the Free Online Live Streaming Of Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025?

Yes, Fancode is the official live streaming partner of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka two-match ODI series 2025 in India. Hence, Indian audiences will be able to watch the live streaming of the ZIM vs SL 1st ODI 2025 on the Fancode app and website. However, fans need to purchase a match pass (INR 25) to watch the live streaming of the Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2025 match.

