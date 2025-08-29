Cupertino, August 29: iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro are expected to come with major design changes compared to the iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Pro smartphones. Apple has confirmed its iPhone 17 series launch event on September 9, 2025; on that day, it will also introduce the iPhone standard variant and the rumoured iPhone 17 Air. As per the expectations, Apple may also announce some other key updates related to iOS after the launch event.

The iPhone 17 series, including iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max, is expected to offer larger batteries, next-gen processors, higher display refresh rates, and more RAM. Unlike before, the upcoming Apple smartphones will have a fresh look with the same triple camera placements, according to reports. Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro and Xiaomi 16 Pro Mini Launching in China in September 2025, Confirms 3C Certification; Check Rumoured Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Pro Max Price, Specifications and Features

Apple may include a 6.9-inch 120Hz ProMotion anti-reflective and scratch-resistant display in the latest iPhone 17 Pro Max. Not only this, but the battery is also expected to get bigger to 5,000mAh. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max price in India could be around INR 1,64,900, and it could feature the company's latest A19 Pro chip. It is said to have 48MP+48MP+48MP (primary, ultrawide and telephoto) cameras on the rear and a 24MP shooter on the front. In terms of design, it would likely have a rectangular-shaped design around the camera module. It may have 12GB and 16GB RAM options and up to 1TB storage.

iPhone 17 Pro Price, Specifications and Features

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro may launch with the same design as the Pro Max variant; however, it could likely have a smaller 6.3-inch display. Due to its compact size, the battery is also expected to be 3,600mAh. The other details are expected to be 48MP+12MP+48MP rear cameras, a 24MP front camera, and an A19 Pro processor. Both the Pro and Pro Max are expected to have 8x optical zoom. The iPhone 17 Pro price could be around INR 1,34,900.

iPhone 17 Air Price, Specifications and Features

Apple's highly anticipated iPhone 17 Air may launch as a replacement for the iPhone 17 Plus, which has an A19 chip. The device could come with a 2,800mAh equivalent battery as it would likely be the slimmest model Apple has ever introduced, with a thickness of around 5.5mm to 6.25mm. It is expected to have a single 48MP primary camera and 24MP selfie camera. The iPhone 17 Air price could be around INR 99,900. OnePlus Pad 3 Price To Be Revealed on September 1, 2025; Check Confirmed Specifications and Features of Upcoming Flagship Tablet From OnePlus.

iPhone 17 Price, Specifications and Features

Apple may introduce its iPhone 17 standard variant with the same design as the iPhone 16. It may continue to have the same dual camera setup design with 48MP primary and 12MP secondary lenses. On the front, it may come with a 12MP shooter. The standard variant may come with a 3,600mAh battery, an A18 or A19 chip and a 6.3-inch display. iPhone 17 price in India could be around INR 89,900.

