New Delhi [India], June 25: Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, is lighting up the world's biggest sporting arenas with its bold pitch-side message "HISENSE 100" TV, GLOBAL No.1." The message, prominently displayed across FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ stadiums, highlights Hisense's leadership in large-screen and MiniLED display technologies.

According to Omdia Q1 2025 data, Hisense ranks No.1 globally in 100-inch and above TVs (56.7%) and MiniLED TVs (29.3%), validating its dominance in the premium TV category. The brand has maintained its leadership in the 100"+ TV segment consistently across 2023, 2024, and Q1 2025.

As the Official Partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is leveraging the global stage to deepen its emotional connection with fans and enhance brand visibility. In line with this global momentum and its commitment to sports and entertainment enthusiasts in India, Hisense has also launched its latest smart TVs -U7Q Mini-LED and E7Q Pro.

"We are proud to bring the energy of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™ and the excitement of global football fever into Indian homes. With AI-powered picture processing, premium gaming-centric features, and immersive display technologies, we're delivering a stadium-like experience that resonates with sports lovers and families alike," said Mr. Pankaj Rana, CEO, Hisense India.

Hisense India continues to invest in long-term growth. Its product portfolio includes TVs, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and more. The brand is also building strong retail partnerships across the country.

Hisense India is a subsidiary of Hisense Group, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances. With a presence in over 160 countries, Hisense is known for its innovation, cutting-edge technology, and high-quality products spanning televisions, refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, and more.

Globally, Hisense holds the No.1 position in the 100" TV category (Source: Omdia 2023-24). Committed to delivering exceptional value and world-class experiences, the brand is focused on product innovation and manufacturing, robust retail partnerships, and long-term growth in the market.

For more information, please visit: www.hisenseindia.com.

