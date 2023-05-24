NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24: Deepali Biyani from Ahmednagar won the title of "Kitchen Star of India" in a national level cooking competition for housewives/homechefs organized by Better Kitchen with title sponsor Crompton.

The competition was conducted in three levels. Level One had the theme, "Regional/Traditional Thali" while in level two the participants had used mango as a hero ingredient in the recipe. On the basis of level one and level two, participants for the finale were selected across India and called to Mumbai to cook in the presence of a jury to bag the title of "Kitchen Star of India".

The first and second runners-up of the competition were Deepa Girgune from Pune and Mufida Rehman from Assam respectively. The jury had decided to give two consolation prizes which went to Himadri Bharadwaj & Raziya Lohani Vayara.

The jury for finale comprised Sudhir Pai, Consultant Chef; Anees Khan, Chef & Founder - Star Anise Fine Foods & Leisure Pvt. Ltd.; Vivek Kadam, Executive Pastry Chef - ITC Maratha, Mumbai; and Chef Kavita Singh from Kanpur.

The Jury appreciated the efforts of participants for their innovative thinking and use of mystery ingredients provided to them.

Ekkta Bhargeva, Publisher of Better Kitchen said the objective of this competition is to provide a platform for housewives/homechefs to showcase their talent, recognize and reward them for their culinary skills. Also to create awareness about the traditional recipes/food of India.

After winning the title Deepali said, "I am thankful to Ekkta Bhargeva & Better Kitchen team to provide us an excellent opportunity with well-organized arrangements to showcase culinary talent of homechefs with unbiased judging. We all were new to the training kitchen but through Better Kitchen event we have learnt a lot during the event and pre event workshops conducted by renowned chefs, who guided and mentored us."

Commenting on the association Pragya Bijalwan, CMO - Crompton, said, "We are absolutely thrilled and proud to be associated with the Better Kitchen's Kitchen Star of India cooking contest that celebrates the unique culinary talent of homemakers on such a reputed stage. By providing a bigger platform for talented home chefs, we have empowered them to showcase their culinary skills and unlock the secret of fine taste. This initiative aligns perfectly with our campaign's key message, as we believe that every great dish starts with passion, creativity, and a touch of something special. Through this contest, we aim to inspire food enthusiasts across India to embrace their love for cooking and explore the endless possibilities of flavors. Together, we are unlocking the secrets of fine taste, one recipe at a time."

The host partner was ITM Institute of Hotel Management, Oshiwara - Mumbai. Other partners were Uniform Partner - Zed Uniforms; Beverage Partner - Coca Cola; Gift hampers partners - Pansari Group and Culinary Fire.

