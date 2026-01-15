NewsVoir

Hong Kong, January 15: Hong Kong is ready to welcome the Year of the Horse with one of the world's most vibrant Chinese New Year celebrations. On 17 February, the first day of the Lunar New Year, the Cathay International Chinese New Year Night Parade will transform the city into a glittering carnival of light, music, global cultures and festive spirit. Celebrate a Lunar New Year like no other, with colorful blossoms in Fairs, incense offerings for good luck in temples across Hong Kong, horse racing on Year of the Horse Raceday, and more.

Also Read | Bank Holiday on January 16: Know if Banks Are Open or Closed on Friday for Thiruvalluvar Day and Kanuma.

Start the First Day of the Year of the Horse with a Parade of Dazzling Floats and Enticing Performances from All Around the World.

Get ready for the first night of the Lunar New Year with a pre-parade street party, leading up to the dazzling procession of floats and performances. The Parade will start from Hong Kong Cultural Centre and travel through major roads in Tsim Sha Tsui - including Canton Road, Haiphong Road, and Nathan Road - beginning at 8 PM on 17 February. With the theme "BEST FORTUNE. WORLD PARTY,", the festivities celebrate the energetic spirit of the horse, a symbol of strength, vitality, progress, and success in Chinese culture.

Also Read | Ashwamit Gautam, Teen Influencer From Lucknow, Faces FIR Over Viral Instagram Reels: Reports.

The 2026 Parade will be an authentic night-long celebration showcasing a spectacular line-up of themed floats sweeping in the best luck of the year. Some float sponsors will celebrate milestone anniversaries - with Cathay marking its 80th anniversary, Hong Kong Disneyland celebrating its 20th and McDonald's Hong Kong debuting a float in honour of its 50th - adding extra excitement to the parade and doubling the surprises for all. The first-ever float from the Hong Kong Brand Toy Association will heat up the party by bringing beloved IP characters to the festivity. The Ocean Park Hong Kong will invite their adorable Panda Friends to spread new year blessings to families and friends, while the Hong Kong Jockey Club will spotlight the zodiac year with shimmering horse installations to bring prosperity to all. Multiple dazzling floats will be on display at Kai Tak Sports Park from 18 to 27 February, extending the Parade excitement to visitors throughout the festive season.

Beyond the floats, a dynamic line-up of performances from around the world during the Parade will reinforce Hong Kong's status as a truly international festival city. Not only will France's FierS a Cheval set the tone with illuminated horse tableaux that capture the spirit of the Year of the Horse, the exhilarating performances including the precision of the Xi'an Acrobatic Troupe from the Chinese Mainland, the comic acrobat duo Les Vitamines from Canada, and the debut of Australia's Manly Seabirds cheer performers will bring high-energy sparkle to the parade route.

The Parade also embraces innovation while honouring tradition. Hong Kong's East-Meets-West culture shines bright as the mesmerising Luminous Dragon Dance by Chinese Martial Arts Dragon and Lion Dance Association of Hong Kong, China, dances along the parade route with Italy's Cromosauro, a large-scale dinosaur skeleton adorned with vibrant, colourful fabrics.

Citywide Celebrations for best fortune in the Year of the Horse

There are many more Lunar New Year celebrations in addition to the Parade - the city pulses with festivities, giving visitors endless reasons to explore.

For a week running up to the early hours of Lunar New Year's Eve (11-17 February), visitors can dive into the festive spirit at Lunar New Year Fairs, commonly known as Chinese New Year flower markets, where parks and community hubs will burst with seasonal flowers, symbolic decorations and joyful atmosphere. Be sure to drop by some of the popular fairs for experiencing the vibrant ambience such as in Victoria Park in Causeway Bay or Fa Hui Park in Mong Kok.

As we gallop into the Year of the Horse, visitors cannot miss at the much-loved Year of the Horse Raceday on the third day of Lunar New Year (19 February), where Sha Tin Racecourse will be filled with thrilling horse racing, entertainment, and festive excitement, promising your chance to boost the luck.

Visitors can also take part in heartfelt blessings at the Hong Kong Well-Wishing Festival in Lam Tsuen from 17 February to 3 March, where visitors can write their wishes on a piece of joss paper attached to an orange and toss it up to the tree. It is believed that wishes will come true if they successfully cling to the wishing tree. Those seeking spiritual connection can visit Hong Kong's many historic temples - including Wong Tai Sin Temple, Che Kung Temple and Kwun Yum Temples - to pray for fortune, love, prosperity, and success in the Year of the Horse.

With its captivating parade spectacles, luminous celebrations, and welcoming festive spirit, Hong Kong's Lunar New Year promises joy at every moment. This Year of the Horse, travellers are invited to embrace the energy, happiness, and optimism that Hong Kong radiates at this special time of year.

About Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB)The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) is a government-subvented body tasked with marketing and promoting Hong Kong as a travel destination worldwide and enhancing visitors' experience once they arrive. These include making recommendations to the Government and other relevant bodies on the range and quality of visitor facilities.

The HKTB's missions are to maximise the social and economic contribution made by tourism to the community of Hong Kong and to consolidate Hong Kong's position as a unique, world-class, and most desired destination.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)