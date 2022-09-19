New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Housing.com, India's leading digital real estate platform, has announced the launch of its annual online real estate sales gala event, the Mega Home Utsav-2022, wherein buyers will be able to grab attractive discount offers during the virtual mega home sale from the comfort of their homes with the help of enabling technologies.

Showcasing prominent properties from 22 cities in the county, the event will run between September 20 and October 20, 2022.

Also Read | Most Wickets in Legends League Cricket 2022: Check the List of Leading Wicket-takers in the T20 Tournament.

In its 6th edition, the annual event, which coincides with the festive season, will enable homebuyers in India to get a property of their choice from a wide array of developers that have partnered with the Gurgaon-based Housing.com for the Mega Home Utsav-2022.

For the event, REA India-owned Housing.com has tied up with major developers in the country who will showcase their properties during the event. The major developers that will be participating in the month-long event include G square Housing, Merlin Group, Kalpataru Group, Casagrande Builder, Raymond Limited, Salarpuria Sattva, TVS Emerald Haven Realty and Puraniks Builders, to name a few.

Also Read | National Singles Day 2022 Date: Know History, Significance and How To Celebrate This Day for Accepting and Appreciating Single Life.

The company expects participation from more than 300 developers and over 2,000 channel partners. HSBC India is the title Sponsor for the event.

The mega deals that developers are offering during the gala event include complete stamp duty waiver, bookings at as low as Rs 21,000, various payment schemes to lower the cost burden, free car parking, free Ola electric bike with each booking and discount of up to Rs 2 lakh on bookings.

In its all-new format, the Mega Home Utsav will make virtual home purchases even more convenient and life-like with 3D virtual booths. The more compact design, with visualization products and content-based offerings will ensure higher visibility for channel partners, developers and advertisers as well.

The Mega Home Utsav is being promoted through a high-intensity, multi-channel promotional campaign across TV, OTT and digital media, Housing.com said in a statement.

"Going by the success of the previous events, we are extremely enthused and excited about this year's Mega Home Utsav. Considering that buyer sentiment vis-a-vis property ownership continues to remain robust, we are confident that the event being conducted during the festive season will help our developer and agent partners achieve big sales numbers and at the same time help our company scale new heights, not only in terms of business and visibility, but also in terms of customer acquisition," said Amit Masaldan, Business Head, Housing.com.

"The event will facilitate the culmination of home-purchase plans a lot of us have been making through the year. At Housing.com, all our efforts are concentrated towards making a buyer's journey simpler and the outcomes of this journey more satisfying and joyous. The annual Mega Home Utsav event is a major effort towards achieving that objective," Masaldan added.

Snehil Gautam, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer, Housing.com, PropTiger.com and Makaan.com, said, "This year's mega event coincides well with the recent launch of our new ad campaign that has already created a lot of buzz in the market and has been received remarkably well. With Mega Home Utsav 2022, consumers will get a lot of options and an opportunity to buy their dream home with an assurance of getting the best deal available in the market."

"We position this event as a testimony to our consumers' trust in us, making home-buying convenient and exciting, the basic principle on which 'Brand Housing.com' has been built and has thrived," Gautam added.

Sandeep Batra, Head Wealth and Personal Banking, HSBC India, said, "We're committed to providing best-in-class products and services to our customers. Our partnership with Housing.com is a step in this direction, aimed at providing competitively priced home loans to our customers. We're confident that our value proposition in home mortgages, supported by our digital proposition and service will help our customers in achieving their housing dreams."

Recently, Housing.com launched a 360-degree advertising campaign, Parr...se Perfect. In its quest to simplify the home-buying, renting and selling journey with this new campaign, the company acknowledges the fact that home buyers/renters or homeowners could end up not making a final decision to rent, buy or sell for reasons that could be very idiosyncratic and personal but that Housing.com will always be by their side to ultimately help them find their perfect choice.

REA India (previously known as Elara Technologies Pte. Ltd.) is a part of REA Group Ltd. of Australia (ASX: REA) ("REA Group"). It is the country's leading full-stack real estate technology platform that owns Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com.

In December 2020, REA Group acquired a controlling stake in REA India. REA Group, headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, is a multinational digital advertising business specialising in property. It operates Australia's leading residential and commercial property websites, realestate.com.au and realcommercial.com.au and owns leading portals in Hong Kong (squarefoot.com.hk) and China (myfun.com). REA Group also holds a significant minority shareholding in Move, Inc., operator of realtor.com in the US, and the PropertyGuru Group, operator of leading property sites in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.

REA India is the only player in India that offers a full range of services in the real estate space, assisting consumers through their entire home-seeking journey all the way from initial search and discovery to financing to the final step of transaction closure. It offers advertising and listings products to real estate developers, agents and home owners, exclusive sales and marketing solutions to builders, data and content services, and personalised search, virtual viewing, site visits, negotiations, home loans and post- sales services to consumers for both buying and renting.

REA India has a national presence with 17 offices across India with its corporate office located in Gurugram, Haryana.

Housing.com

Founded in 2012 and acquired by REA India in 2017, Housing.com is India's leading full stack proptech platform for homeowners / home seekers, landlords, developers, and real estate brokers. The company offers listings for new homes, resale homes, rentals, plots, commercial spaces and co-living spaces in India. Backed by strong research and analytics, the company's experts provide comprehensive real estate services that cover advertising and marketing, sales solutions for real estate developers, personalized search, virtual viewing, AR&VR content, home loans, end-to-end transaction services and post-transaction services to consumers for both buying and renting.

PropTiger.com is among India's leading digital real estate advisory firm, offering a one-stop platform for buying residential real estate. Founded in 2011 with the goal to help people buy their dream homes, PropTiger.com leverages the power of information and the organisation's deep-rooted understanding of the real estate sector to bring simplicity, transparency and trust in the home buying process. PropTiger.com helps home-buyers through the entire home-buying process through a mix of technology-enabled tools as well as on-ground support. The company offers researched information about various localities and properties and provides guidance on matters pertaining to legal paperwork and loan assistance to successfully fulfil a transaction.

Makaan.com was acquired by REA India in May 2015, with a vision to establish a true "marketplace" in real estate. Makaan.com has quickly emerged as the preferred partner for consumers looking to rent, buy or sell a home. Makaan.com offers its online consumers maximum property options and has become one of the largest advertising platforms in online real estate in India.

HSBC Bank India

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited in India offers a full range of banking and financial services through 26 branches across 14 cities. HSBC is one of India's leading financial services groups, with around 38,000 employees in its banking, investment banking and capital markets, asset management, insurance, software development and global resourcing operations in the country. It is a leading custodian in India. The Bank is at the forefront in arranging deals for Indian companies investing overseas and foreign investments into the country.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)