New Delhi [India], February 15: Starting as a bootstrap brand, Studd Muffyn has emerged as India's leading crystal home decor company by combining spiritual wellness with interior design. Co-founders Paras Tomar and Ankur Bhati have successfully targeted a niche market through an innovative approach - crystal-based home decor.

The company's diverse product portfolio, extending beyond traditional offerings, can be attributed to CEO Paras Tomar's expertise in crystal properties and CFO Ankur Bhati's strategic guidance. The products include rose-quartz items, pyrite pieces, and other crystals that can be worn as accessories or home decor.

"Our vision is to transform spaces into sanctuaries of peace and abundance," says Paras Tomar, CEO of Studd Muffyn. This philosophy has resonated strongly with consumers, as evidenced by the company's rapid growth in the home decor sector.

Studd Muffyn can differentiate itself from other crystal-selling brands by blending spirituality with wearable, stylish pieces or elegant home decor. This makes it easier for customers to integrate these spiritual gems into their lifestyles as protective talismans and sophisticated decorative elements, addressing the growing demand for mindful home decor solutions.

"The Hanumana Pyrite-Selenite 3D Plate adds a lot of elegance to our shelf top with our floral decorations; we always get asked about and complemented by our guests about the plate.", shared one client of Studd Muffyn.

The company's success is a testament to the increasing demand for flexible ways to integrate gemstones into people's lives. Studd Muffin is poised for future growth and expansion, as its products offer aesthetic appeal and spiritual significance.

