In what could be a potentially title deciding game in the Bundesliga 2024-25, Bayern Munich will take on Bayer Leverkusen away from home at the BayArena on Saturday. Bayern Munich are currently leading Bayer Leverkusen by eight points and are at the top of the Bundesliga 2024-25 league table. Vincent Kompany and co are coming out of an UEFA Champions League 2024-25 victory against Celtic away from home in the knockout play-off and they will be confident to extend their lead at the top. A draw will also be enough for Kompany's side as that would leave Leverkusen and Xabi Alonso fewer chances to make up the deficit. Bundesliga 2024–25: Bayern Munich Ties Star Player Jamal Musiala to Contract Until 2030.

Leverkusen were held to a 0-0 draw by Wolfsburg in the last gameweek and the defending champions were prevented from scoring for the first time in 18 games by Wolfsburg. Alonso's side scored 17 goals in their previous six Bundesliga fixtures, though they have only kept three clean sheets in their last 12 league outings, which proves they are good offensive side but the defence is leaky. Although Leverkusen's draw against Wolfsburg extended their undefeated streak to five matches, winning three games in that period. They have triumphed in 14 of their last 17 games.

When is Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match? Check Date, Time and Venue

Bayern Munich will take on Bayer Leverkusen in what can be the title decider the Bundesliga 2024-25 on Saturday, February 15. The Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich match is set to be played at the BayArena, Leverkusen, Germany and it has a scheduled start time of 11:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Bayer Leverkusen Cedes Ground in Bundesliga 2024–25 Title Race, Borussia Dortmund Loses Again in Niko Kovac’s Debut.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner for Bundesliga 2024-25 in the country. The Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports 2 SD/HD TV channels. For Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, Bundesliga 2024-25 Football Match?

SonyLIV, the OTT platform of Sony Network will be providing the live streaming of Bundesliga 2024-25 in India. Fans can get online viewing options for Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga 2024-25 match on the SonyLIV app. The match is going to be high scoring with Bayern Munich likely to grind out a draw.

