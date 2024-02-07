New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) proudly unveils its dynamic showcase at India Energy Week 2024, commemorating the Golden Jubilee of Panchatattvon Ka Maharatna.

According to a press release, as a testament to its commitment to innovation and sustainability, HPCL takes center stage at the event with a comprehensive roadmap towards achieving Net Zero emissions by 2040.

Developed in collaboration with leading experts, HPCL's roadmap outlines strategies to combat emissions across its operations. From enhancing energy efficiencies to integrating renewable power sources and embracing green hydrogen technology, the company is poised to revolutionize the energy landscape.

"As we mark our 50th anniversary under the theme of Panchatattvon Ka Maharatna, HPCL is dedicated to achieving its Net Zero Target under the five elements of Earth, Fire, Wind, Water, and Ether," remarked Shri Pushp Kumar Joshi, Chairman and Managing Director of HPCL.

Visitors to the HPCL Pavilion at India Energy Week are treated to an immersive journey through the company's transformative initiatives.

From biofuels to electric vehicles, HPCL showcases its leadership in advancing alternative energy solutions.

Highlights include demonstrations of the H-CNG plant, Net Zero terminal, cutting-edge patented technologies, collaborations with EV technology startups, and a showcase of battery swapping stations.

Joshi said, "Our pavilion embodies our commitment to sustainability, with a minimalistic design and emphasis on tangible experiences. We invite attendees to explore our exhibits and join us in shaping a greener future."

Key exhibits at the HPCL Pavilion include a green promise portal where visitors can commit to Net Zero actions, a unique eco-sphere nexus representing a Net Zero cube, a synchronous dance performance symbolizing HPCL's initiatives towards Net Zero actions, and virtual reality experiences showcasing the company's green infrastructure. (ANI)

