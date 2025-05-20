VMPL

Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 20: HSW Embroidery Machines has issued a public advisory to alert customers about the circulation of counterfeit HSW 5G embroidery machines and illegally copied software. The company strongly urges customers to purchase only from authorized dealers to ensure they receive genuine products and full after-sales support.

Beware of Fake HSW 5G Machines

HSW has recently detected a rise in unauthorized and counterfeit embroidery machines falsely marketed as HSW 5G models. These imitation machines not only mislead buyers but fail to deliver the quality, performance, and durability associated with genuine HSW technology.

Buyers of counterfeit machines will not be eligible for any kind of service, support, or software updates from HSW or its partners.

Software Incompatibility with Counterfeit Devices

The proprietary design software developed exclusively for the HSW 5G embroidery machines cannot be installed, updated, or operated on third-party or fake machines. Attempting to do so constitutes a violation of HSW's software usage policy and will void any eligibility for support.

No Support for Imitation Products

HSW, in collaboration with Zhejiang Dahao Technology Co., Ltd., has reinforced its stance against counterfeit products. Only machines that are verified as authentic HSW 5G models will receive installation assistance, software updates, and technical support.

Consumer Advisory

HSW urges customers to:

Verify the authenticity of machines before purchasing.

Buy only from certified HSW dealers.

Look for official documentation and unique identification features.

Contact official HSW service centers if authenticity is in question.

A company spokesperson stated:

"We are committed to upholding the integrity and quality of our brand. Counterfeit machines compromise user experience and damage customer trust. We urge all customers to purchase only original HSW 5G machines to ensure reliability and support."

Stay Safe - Buy Original

Choosing genuine HSW products guarantees:

Reliable performance

Access to official updates and technical support

Warranty and service coverage

For verification, support, or more information, please contact HSW Customer Support or visit the official HSW website.

