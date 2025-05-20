New Delhi, May 20: Bharti Airtel and Google on Tuesday announced a partnership that brings Google One cloud storage subscription service for Airtel customers, helping address the mounting challenge of limited device storage. All postpaid and Wi-Fi customers will get access to six months of 100 GB Google One cloud storage at no extra cost. They will also be able to share this storage with up to five additional people, said the companies in a statement.

The 100 GB cloud storage will be available at no extra cost for the first six months from the date of activation, enabling customers to back up their data and experience the convenience of cloud storage. After six months of 100 GB storage at no charge, a fee of Rs 125 per month will be added to the customer’s monthly bill. If a customer chooses not to continue the subscription, they can cease to be a Google One member. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk’s Platform Working on ‘In-Depth News’ Tab for Trending News Quoting Sources, Showing Each Post.

“We are excited to partner with Airtel to bring Google One to millions in India. Together, we will make it easier for our users to safely back up photos, videos and important files on their phones with more storage across Google Photos, Drive, Gmail and more,” said Karen Teo, Vice President, Platforms and Devices Partnerships, APAC, Google.

The partnership aims to address the issue of growing data storage constraints faced by users by ensuring that customers have ample space to store their cherished photos, videos, documents and other digital content without the need to frequently delete files or resort to expensive physical storage expansions.

Additionally, WhatsApp chats on Android are backed up to Google Account storage which will make device switching easier for customers. The cloud storage provision is compatible with both Android and iOS platforms, making it widely accessible to Airtel's diverse customer base.

According to Siddharth Sharma, Director Marketing and CEO–Connected Homes, Bharti Airtel, with smartphones becoming the main device for managing both personal and professional information, storage has become a significant concern for users. OpenAI Codex: Cloud-Based Software Engineering Agent Now Available in ChatGPT iOS App; Know How To Use It.

“We are pleased to collaborate with Google to address this issue by providing our customers with dependable, secure and user-friendly storage solutions. This partnership will present an opportunity for millions of our postpaid, Wi-Fi customers allowing them access to a further 100 GB of storage,” he added.

